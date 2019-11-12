Christmas was in full swing at the Harris Arts Center on Monday afternoon as guests arrived for the center’s fourth annual Ladies Luncheon. Decorative trees, wreaths and baskets lined the halls and holiday treats were shared as attendees gathered to join in fellowship and fun.
Director Jennifer Dudley said the Ladies Luncheon is one of her favorite holiday events because it invites women to come together, enjoy the holiday spirit and share a meal. She also said it was a good opportunity to get guests excited about the annual Festival of Trees fundraiser, a hallmark of the holidays at the art’s center.
“We are so excited to have so many women come out and take part in this event every year. It is a wonderful way to start the holiday season,” Dudley said.
The Festival of Trees is the Harris Arts Center’s most popular fundraiser of the year. More than 300 people are expected to visit, view the trees and bid on more than 80 items up for auction between now and Dec. 8. Biddable entries include table-top and full-size Christmas trees, wreaths, table centerpieces, gift baskets and holiday creations.
In addition to sharing a meal and holiday spirit, ladies who attended the luncheon on Monday were treated to a performance by members of the state championship-winning Gordon Central High School chorale. The group sang Christmas and holiday tunes, including “Do You Hear What I Hear” and “Follow That Star.”
“The singers do a beautiful job. They are extremely talented, and we are always thrilled when they are able to come and share those talents with us,” Dudley said.
The luncheon wrapped up with a spirited “candy cane trivia” game.