The sixth annual Dana Patterson Merry Christmas Show will once again be held at the GEM Theatre to support the Cooper Foundation, which for around four years has raised funds to support the cost of care not covered by insurance for Cooper Brazell, a local 8-year-old who suffers from a rare form of mitochondrial disease.
"We so appreciate the community's support,” said Kim Brazell, the mother of Cooper and the theatre manager for the GEM, adding that the organizers of the concert are “such a blessing to us as well.”
The show is set for Dec. 15 at 7 p.m., with tickets on sale for $15 on the GEM Theatre’s website at calhoungemtheatre.org — it is encouraged that tickets be bought in advance since previous shows has sold out. Those attending can also give donations to the Cooper Foundation at the show. All proceeds will be used to help care for Cooper Brazell.
The concert was created to honor the memory of Dana Patterson, who was tragically slain in her Williamsburg-James City, Virginia, home in July 2013. Patterson was a close friend and fan of the band, and a longtime member of Meadowdale Baptist Church. Her stepfather Steven Pearson will share “A Christmas Story” and a song with the audience during the show, followed by the playing of Christmas tunes.
“It’s making something good and joyous out of something tragic,” said Trey Bentley, of The Van Lears, the premier act for the show — also a favorite band of Patterson’s. “It’s about the good in this world and preserving it. Her memory lives on through what’s being done.”
Trey Bentley said he hopes that over the coming years, the Christmas show becomes widely known for its goal of bringing hope and community support to those in need, so that “her name is synonymous with Christmas joy and giving and music.”
Along with The Van Lears, Faye Bentley, the mother of Trey and Andrew Bentley, will perform, as well as other local artists Jule Medders and White Water Junction. They will perform their music before joining in on the playing of Christmas Carols later on in the show. Also, there will be free refreshments following the event at The Velo Vineyard, 106 N. Wall St.
As for the young boy who will benefit from this good will at Christmastime, Kim Brazell said he recently had a request approved by the Make-A-Wish Foundation, with the family expecting to meet with representatives of the group over the next month or so.
"This is a journey I truly never thought I'd be on to be honest with you," she said.
For the first six months of Cooper’s life, he seemed to be a perfectly healthy baby, Kim Brazell said. She described the news that came next though like being hit by a “freight train.”
“It’s a lot to absorb and a lot to handle,” she said.
Since that time he has been battling the disease, still suffering more than 100 seizures a day, requiring regimented medicating. He is unable to sit up or talk, and is nourished through a feeding tube.
“His brain has not grown since he was a 1-year-old,” his mother said, adding that it is now in atrophy and shrinking.
Over the last year, Cooper has been admitted to the ICU unit at Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta at Scottish Rite Hospital five times, with stay ranging from seven days to 28 — the board of the GEM has been extremely open to letting Kim Brazell work remotely while she stays with him, she said. He was referred to the medically-complex unit by an ICU doctor, Kim Brazell said, being cared for by a number of specialists.
"They have been amazing and wonderful for us,” she said, adding that Cooper is one of 57 kids in the program. "He is just a really sick little boy.”
The Cooper Foundation — supercoopersjourney.com — was set up a few years ago after friends of the Brazells raised funds to help the family purchase the medication and equipment Cooper needed that wasn’t covered by their insurance. Cooper is covered by Katie Beckett Medicaid waiver, Kim Brazell said, adding that it is not based on income but rather on a child’s need, particularly helping families with chronically-ill kids.
For example, the foundation helps to cover the cost of a handicap vehicle, which the family has been saving money toward, or making adjustments to their home’s bathroom to accommodate Cooper.
"It's hard to say it's a gift but it is, because Cooper is such a gift to us,” she said. "It taught us what is truly important in life.”
The experience of raising Cooper has affirmed the values of love as much as one can and not take a day for granted, Kim Brazell said.