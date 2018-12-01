The Calhoun Christmas Parade of Lights is an annual tradition many Calhoun residents look forward to. Since Suzanne Roberts started working with the Downtown Development Authority three years ago, she has been the point person for the Christmas parade.
The parade is facilitated by Roberts and the Gordon County Chamber of Commerce, also partnering with the Northwest Georgia Regional Fair and the Gordon County Convention of Visitors Bureau. Each year, the parade has a different theme that they encourage entered companies and groups to incorporate in their decoration. This year’s theme is Story Book Christmas, and Roberts says she is expecting around 60 parade entries, as has been the average number in prior years.
“We hope everyone comes out,” Roberts said. “It’s probably our biggest parade of the year, and everyone seems to really enjoy it.”
To include a little competition in the parade, there are also six categories that each entry is eligible for, including the most musical, the best use of lights, best religious theme, best use of parade theme, most spirited and best overall float, according to Roberts.
There will be three judges who were chosen by both the Chamber and the Downtown Development Authority, who will determine the winners of each category. The six winners will then receive prizes for their creativity.
“We invite everyone to come out and experience a story book Christmas and enjoy the charm of our community,” Chamber President Kathy Johnson said. The president said while some of the participating groups will be lining up in the early afternoon, the actual parade begins on Dec. 13 at 7 p.m. in downtown Calhoun.
Applications to be entered into the parade are due Dec. 7 at 4 p.m. For more information on the parade or for an application, contact Suzanne Roberts at 706-602-5570 or the Chamber of Commerce at 706-625-3200.