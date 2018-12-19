On Thursday, Calhoun and Gordon County locals came out to the annual Christmas Parade of Lights that runs right through downtown Calhoun. Floats and decorated cars made their way down Wall Street, with varieties on the Grinch, Santa Claus and nativity scenes each making their own appearances.
Among the spectators were families, couples, parents and grandparents of students or children in the parade. In between floats and musical presentations, a few of them took the time to explain why they thought Calhoun’s traditional parade was significant to the Christmas season.
“We’ve been married for two years, and when we started dating, we came to the parade,” said Jack Long, who was at the parade with his wife, Marilyn Long. “We come back every year. It’s a good hometown tradition where we can have fun and see people we know.”
Both Jack and Marilyn were born and raised in Calhoun, and though they’ve seen friends and family move away over the years, they commented on a recent resurgence of returnees.
“I’m glad everybody’s kind of coming back,” Marilyn said. “The way I was raised, you walk the streets and shop instead of going to the mall. It’s good to see people coming to town and to the parade.”
Another longtime local, who viewed the parade from a corner of Wall Street and Court Street, said she used to be in the parade with her middle school’s marching band when she was a child.
“You feel special when you’re in (the parade) and you’re so young,” said Amanda Floyd as her sons tried to catch a glimpse of the passing floats. “I love downtown with the lights, and I think just being home is nice.”
Floyd has lived in Calhoun for 28 years, and her mother, Lorraine Sanford, has watched all three of her children perform in the parade with their marching bands at Gordon Central High School.
One local resident new to the parade is Shelley Heath, who has lived in Calhoun for nine years with her family. But like those who’ve lived here their whole lives, she still knows the Parade of Lights has its own special quality.
“It brings people together, it’s just beautiful,” Heath said. “You get to walk along the street and talk to people and look at shops and enjoy the lights. It’s really pretty.”
Heath’s children are in the Calhoun High marching band, and got to perform in Thursday’s parade.
“It’s a wonderful tradition,” said Shaina Oliver. “We’ve been coming since I was little, and we always bring our children.”
Oliver loves coming to the parade every year with her family in addition to the other holiday celebrations Calhoun has to offer. Oliver’s son Jaxen said he was excited when he got to visit Santa Claus at the November tree lighting.
“It’s one of our favorite parts of the year,” Oliver said. “I feel like you get the small town feel at the parade. I just love it.”
The Calhoun Christmas Parade of Lights has been a tradition long before many can even remember. Suzanne Roberts, who works with the Downtown Development Authority and serves as the point person for this holiday event, said she can’t recall the first year the parade ran. Yet, since its origination, it has been a yearly activity local residents, students and families look forward to.
As usual, there were six categories of competition that each float had a chance of winning. The winners of the competition were decided by judges chosen by the Gordon County Chamber of Commerce.
The most musical float was awarded to John L. Coble Elementary Bel Canto, the school’s traveling choir. The best lights category was won by Red Bud Elementary, and the best religious theme was awarded to Crane Eater Community Church. The most spirited float was decided to be Trinity Baptist Church, and both the best use of theme and the best overall float were awarded to Southern Heritage Barns.
For more information on the competition winners and the categories, contact the Chamber of Commerce at 706-625-3200.