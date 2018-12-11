“I think (Christmas is) more than a sweet story about shepherds and angels and a young woman named Mary,” said John Barber, the pastor of Calhoun First Baptist Church, during the presentation of a Christmas musical. “And I believe the reason this story is so well known and so well loved is because it’s a story of truth. It’s a story of love.”
Barber’s comments on the meaning of Christmas came after church worship leaders Hannah and Hollis Mathis sang a harmonized version of “Love Will Make a Bethlehem” during a performance of “Wonder and Glory” on Sunday. The musical was dubbed a “multi-generational Christmas musical,” where choirs of all ages sang holiday songs.
Audience consisted of church members, community citizens and guests. Barber opened the night by saying everyone was welcome at the church to celebrate the special holiday of Christmas. He said this time of year is one where everyone should be together.
Musical Minister Lance Cole directed the choirs in songs that illuminated the history of Christmas, the birth of Jesus Christ and the joy that the season brings. The musical reflected the beliefs of the church, and Cole encouraged the audience to keep Jesus Christ a focal point as they celebrate Christmas.
Bringing the event to a close, Calhoun High School student Andie Robinson shared a few words with regards to the common holiday phrase, “We believe.” Robinson said while this phrase is plastered on every shopping center and advertisement during the holidays, the church takes its meaning to a different level.
“In the end, belief in the season without belief in the savior is empty,” Robinson said. “It’s only when we believe in the reason for the season that the phrase means something different. The foundation upon which we stand, that will never change.”
The student and youth choirs rejoined the church worship team at the end of the concert for a group presentation of “We Believe,” a song made famous by a Christian band known as Newsboys. Following the last song and a short benediction from Cole, the congregation and guests gathered for fellowship and light refreshments.
Robinson said this musical was a way for the church to gather together and join Christians throughout the ages to declare what the Christmas season truly means.
Barber said he hoped the service would be a blessing to everyone’s Christmas season and thanked all those who were in attendance.