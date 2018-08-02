Christmas in July turns 10 with successful event

For 10 years now, the Christmas Elves from Gordon County have given of themselves and their abundance to help some local students and their families have a better start to school. This year was awesome! More gifts donated, more volunteers helping and the deserving families left with smiles on their faces and school and household supplies in their cars. God has blessed us all! Christmas in July organizers want to thank all of the following Christmas Elves who helped to make Christmas in July Number 10 such a special event for 2018:
Christmas in July Church Elves:
Barrett Road Church of God, Becomers Ladies Sunday School Class at CFBC, Belmont Baptist Church, Blackwood Springs Baptist Church, Burning Bush Baptist Church-Ringgold, Calhoun Community Church, Calhoun First Baptist Church, Calhoun First Baptist Vacation Bible School, Calhoun First Presbyterian Church, Calhoun First United Methodist Church, Calhoun Seventh day Adventist Church, College Street Church of God, Craneeater Community Church, Echota Baptist Church, Fellowship Baptist Church, Hill City Baptist WOM, Meadowdale Baptist Church, Mount Pleasant United Methodist Church, New Echota United Methodist Church, New Town Baptist Church, Plainville Independent Methodist Church, Plainville United Methodist Church, Reeves Baptist Church, Resaca Assembly of God, Rockbridge Community Church, Sisters in Study Community Bible Study ladies, St. Clement’s Catholic Church…Knights of Columbus, St. Timothy’s Episcopal Church, St. Vincent de Paul of St. Clement’s Catholic Church, Trinity Baptist Church, Wesley Chapel United Methodist Church, West Union Baptist Church, WOM Salem Baptist Church, Word of Life, World Harvest Church,
Christmas in July Business Elves:
Calhoun Outlet Marketplace (Direct Tools, Old Navy, Bon Worth, Gymboree, Nike, Vanity Fair, Christopher and Banks, and Dress Barn), Calhoun Taxi, Camryn McClaine Salon (Cortney Penny, Colie Bryant, Kayla Holland, and Tammy Henderson), Chick-fil-a, CVS, First Bank of Calhoun, Good Friends (Taxi), Gordon County Sheriff’s Department, Hair Port (Regina Cochran and Melinda Daniel), Kool Smiles, Little Caesars, Mohawk, Payless Shoes, Pizza Hut, Shaggy Chic Salon (Raye Fowler and Kristi Smith), Shaw (D5, D4, D7, DY and WH), Sub Delights, Thomason Egg, Walmart
Christmas in July Calhoun/Gordon County Community Resource Elves:
Amerigroup, Beta Tau of Delta Kappy Gamma, Calhoun City Schools, Calhoun Gordon County Retired Educators Association, CareSource, Council on Alcohol and Drugs, Family Connection of Gordon County, Family Ties, Gordon County 4-H, Gordon County Schools, Kappa Kappa Iota, Literacy Council, NGEMC Foundation Operation Round-Up, Prevent Child Abuse, Retired Structures Engineers from Lockheed, Right From the Start Medical Assistance Group (RSM), Tallatoona Cap Gordon County
This year, the Christmas in July Elves assisted 103 families who had been invited to the event. Those families included 311 children and 169 adults; 287 volunteers signed in to help with set-up, Christmas Day and the Quarter Sale. Left over book bags with supplies were given to Calhoun City Schools and Gordon County Schools.
The Christmas Elves Quarter Sale on the Monday following Christmas in July Number 10 netted $500. That money was divided among: VAC, Blewer Food Bank (Baptist Memorial Center), God’s Pantry at Calhoun Seventh-day Adventist Church, and St. Vincent de Paul of St. Clement’s Catholic Church.
Christmas in July Elves: Vickie Spence/Sandi Dillard-CFBC, Diane Burkholtd/Cynthis Dutton-Meadowdale, Jan Drexler-St. Clement’s Catholic, Anne Barton/Judy McEntyre-CFUMC, Roberta Charbonneau-Family Connections, Mary Sterling, Pam Treglown-Plainville Independent Methodist and Davina Pass/Tara Zapp/Rosellen Burns-NEUMC