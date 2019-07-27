Dear community:
Christmas in July No. 11, has come to a close and the Christmas Elves have so many people to thank for their help in making this the best event ever!
Churches, businesses and individuals have once again risen to the call to help pre-selected families have a better start to school. More gifts than ever before were donated. More Christmas Elves donated countless hours before and during the event and 115 families were gifted needed items. These families included 174 adults and 308 children.
Georgette Hunt, Gordon County School social worker, and Amanda Schutz, director of Student Services for the City of Calhoun, carried multiple boxes of school supplies away to be given to students as needed in their respective school systems.
We first want to thank Calhoun First Baptist Church for hosting the event. Thanks also goes out to Calhoun First Baptist Church and Calhoun First United Methodist Church who provided free transportation for some families when it was needed.
Thanks to Santa (Jim Treglown) for taking time from his summer vacation to drop by and check on the children who came through!
Thank you to Amerigroup, North Georgia Electric Membership Corporation’s Operation Round-Up Grant program and the Community Foundation of Northwest Georgia who provided Christmas in July No. 11 grants that helped us purchase needed school supplies, new shoes, new socks and new underwear.
Thanks to these church elves who provided hundreds of items for our families: Barrett Road Church of God, Becomers Ladies Sunday School Class at CFBC, Belmont Baptist Church, Blackwood Springs Baptist Church, Calhoun Community Church, Calhoun First Assembly of God, Calhoun First Baptist Church, Calhoun First Baptist Vacation Bible School, Calhoun First Presbyterian Church, Calhoun First United Methodist Church, Calhoun Seventh day Adventist Church, College Street Church of God, Echota Baptist Church’s WOM, Fellowship Baptist Church, Hill City Baptist WOM, Heritaqe Baptist, Knights of Columbus from St. Clement’s Catholic Church, Meadowdale Baptist Church, Mount Pleasant United Methodist Church, New Echota United Methodist Church, Nellie Peters United Methodist Church, Plainville Independent Methodist Church, Plainville United Methodist Church, Pleasant Valley Baptist Church, Reeves Baptist Church, Rockbridge Community Church, Salem Baptist Church’s WOM, Sisters in Study Community Bible Study ladies, St. Clement’s Catholic Church, St. Timothy’s Episcopal Church, St. Vincent de Paul of St. Clement’s Catholic Church,Trinity Baptist Church, Wesley Chapel United Methodist Church, West Union Baptist Church, and World Harvest Church.
We appreciate the help from these business elves: Apache Mills, Calhoun Outlet Marketplace (Direct Tools, Gap, Gymboree, Carter’s, Old Navy, Vanity Fair, Christopher and Banks, and Red Daisy Decor), Camryn McClaine Salon (Cortney Penny, Collie Bryant, Kayla Holland, Michelle Nalley, Mitchell Brown and Tammy Henderson), Chick-fil-A, CVS, Crystal Caverns, Dr. Ku, Echota Fabrics, Firehouse Subs, Food City, Ingles, Kroger, Little Caesars, Mohawk, Office Depot, Payless Shoes, Shaw (D5, D4, D7, DY and WF), Sub Delights, Walmart and Zaxby’s.
We also thank these Christmas in July No. 11 Calhoun/Gordon County Community Resource Elves: Amerigroup, Beta Tau of Delta Kappy Gamma, Calhoun City Schools, Calhoun-Gordon County Public Library, Calhoun Gordon County Retired Educators Association, CareSource, Department of Family and Children Services, Family Connection of Gordon County, First Fruits Ministry, Friends of the Library, Gordon County 4-H, Gordon County Schools, Gordon County Sheriff’s Department, Kappa Kappa Iota, Bill Long, Calhoun High School’s Video Production Instructor along with students Chloe, McCamy and Madison, NGEMC Foundation Operation Round-Up, Right From the Start Medical Assistance Group (RSM), and Tallatoona Cap Gordon County.
The Christmas Elves Quarter Sale on the Monday following Christmas in July No. 11 earned $300 for our food banks. Blewer (Baptist Memorial Center), God’s Pantry (Calhoun Seventh day Adventist Church), St. Vincent de Paul’s Food Bank and the Voluntary Action Center’s Food Kitchen will each receive $75 to use for purchasing food.
Christmas in July Elves included: Vickie Spence, Sandi Dillard and Mary Sterling of CFBC; Jan Drexler of St. Clement’s Catholic; Anne Barton and Judy McEntyre of CFUMC; Vickie McEntire of Family Connections; Pam Treglown of Plainville Independent Methodist; and Davina Pass, Tara Zap and Rosellen Burns of NEUMC.
Sincerely, Rosellen Burns (Christmas Elf)