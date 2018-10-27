Around Christmastime, spirits are high, positivity peaks and local festivities bring the community together. Yet, in cities across the nation, there are inevitably families that cannot afford extravagant holiday celebrations. There are even families that struggle to put a meal on the table.
According to 2016 data from the U.S. Census Bureau, 20.6 percent of Gordon County’s population lives under the poverty line, which is higher than the national poverty average of 14 percent. Gordon County’s largest demographic living in poverty is females from age 35-44.
The Gordon County Voluntary Action Center has hosted a Christmas Program for over 20 years, where low-income families can receive clothes, toys and food during the month of December. Partnering with Gordon Hospital, the VAC collects donations in many forms, and starting Nov. 1 they will be accepting sponsors for families and children.
VAC Executive Director Stacy Long said this program allows families to temporarily overlook struggling financial situations so they can have a sit down Christmas dinner, receive new clothes and toys for their children, and celebrate the holiday together.
“It puts a smile on the face of the kids,” Long said. “Everyone wants kids to be happy around Christmas. It’s about bringing the spirit of Christmas to the homes for the kids and their parents.”
In 2017, there were 915 children who received toys through this program, and this year they are expecting an equally large amount of applicants, Long said. All families get a meal box and a $10 gift certificate to their local grocery store.
In addition, the VAC offers sponsors three ways to support this program. They can either make a monetary donation, they can donate new toys, or they can sponsor a family and child. Sponsors who support a family are asked to provide the child with at least one complete new outfit and a couple of non-clothing items.
“Every child that is signed up receives clothes and toys,” Long said.
For the kids who don’t get specifically sponsored out, the monetary donations are used to shop for toys and clothes so nobody gets left out, according to Long.
Families who need the program can request an application through their child’s school (they are located at both county and city schools) or they can stop by the VAC office. The program’s information is on the application, including criteria requirements, the timeline, and the class schedule that is mandatory for recipients to complete.
Families must live in Gordon County, and the program is provided for newborns to 18-year-olds; however, if the child is over age 16, enrollment in school will need to be validated. The deadline for families to sign up is Nov. 30.
Those who are interested in applying to be sponsors can email VAC at info@voluntaryactioncenter.org or call the office at 706-629-7283.
Distribution day for those signed up will be on Dec. 18, where EMS workers and local firefighters will be volunteering to make sure each family and child is taken care of.