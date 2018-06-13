Choose the Perfect GEORGIA Backdrop for your Next Memorable Event

ATLANTA, Ga. – Having trouble finding the perfect venue to host the next special occasion? From corporate gatherings to weddings, birthday parties to reunions, Georgia State Parks & Historic Sites offers plenty of affordable event facilities with natural backdrops to suit any occasion. Coupled with the gorgeous sights, courtesy of Georgia’s natural beauty, sounds and serenity of the surrounding landscape, and a variety of event facilities with the capability of hosting groups ranging in size and needs, event-planners can rest assured that memories will be created, shared and remembered for years to come. With the warm weather quickly approaching, guests searching for the perfect location for their special event need to look no further than these affordable and beautiful Georgia State Parks & Historic Sites.
Wormsloe State Historic Site - Savannah, Ga.
Known for its iconic live oak-lined driveway, Wormsloe State Historic Site is the perfect place to pop the question or tie the knot while in Savannah. Here guests can take advantage of the large event space. The lush greenery and Southern charm of Wormsloe have developed the site into a sought-after wedding destination and an immensely popular spot for creating storybook proposals. Smaller groups and wedding parties may enjoy a more intimate setting past the tabby ruins or on the waterway.
Upon booking a wedding at the site, prospective guests can choose from numerous customizable wedding packages including The Avenue, The Elopement which occurs at the marsh overlook and The Colonial which takes place in the Colonial Life Area. Spots for this popular destination fill fast. For availability and further details please call 912-353-3023 and visit GaStateParks.org/Wormsloe.
Park Address:
7601 Skidaway Road
Savannah, GA 31406
Chatham County
Reynolds Mansion - Sapelo Island, Ga.
A unique destination perfectly positioned along Georgia’s Colonial Coast, Reynold’s Mansion on Sapelo Island takes visitors back in time with its exquisite classic architecture and rich history dating back to 1802. The historic mansion serves as an ideal location for weddings, corporate retreats and large group events. Here, guests can partake in on-site activities such as biking, kayaking and guided tours detailing the small barrier Island’s complex beach and dunes system. With enough room to accommodate up to 29 guests, 13 bedrooms and 11 bathrooms, Reynolds Mansion on Sapelo is a truly secluded escape for intimate occasions.
Frequently featured on the popular wedding website, The Knot, for the site’s gorgeous moss-draped oaks, cozy ceremony space and iconic fountain view, this destination is a one-stop-shop for hosting the perfect barrier island getaway. For more details about amenities, pricing and island offerings please call 912-485-2299 and visit GaStateParks.org/ReynoldsMansion.
Park Address:
P.O. Box 15
Sapelo Island, GA 31327
McIntosh County
Indian Springs State Park - Flovilla Ga.
Conveniently located in middle Georgia near I-75, Indian Springs is one of the oldest state parks in the nation and one of the most accommodating for large-scale events such as weddings, family reunions and corporate conferences. In August of 2018, the park will officially open the Lakeside Event Center which will have the capacity to host groups as large as 500 people. The venue is projected to be a fresh space for companies searching for a new spot to host corporate retreats and events.
Currently, guests flock to the park for rustic-style weddings held at the stone pavilion. Originally built by the Civilian Conservation Corps, the historic pavilion seats 130 people and is available to park guests upon park approval. Depending on the package selected, the cottage and/or the group shelter are also included for use during ceremonies and for overnight accommodations. Guests to the park should be sure to sample the healing spring water located inside the Spring House. For more details about park offerings and reservations please call 706-504-2277 or visit GaStateParks.org/IndianSprings.
Park Address:
678 Lake Clark Road
Flovilla, GA 30216
Butts County
Watson Mill Bridge State Park - Comer, Ga.
The perfect setting is easy to come by at this picturesque passage. This park is home to Georgia’s longest covered bridge which spans more than 229 feet in length, overlooks 1,118-acres and features a flowing river, endless forests greenery and 22 horse stables. Visitors who frequent this park utilize the horseback riding trails that wind through the thick forest and glistening river as a vehicle for enjoying all that Watson Mill Bridge State Park has to offer.
As one of the most scenic state parks in Georgia, this park sets the scene for an unforgettable wedding or special event. Open seasonally, the group shelter is budget-friendly and equipped with tables and chairs for 50 to 220, restrooms, heat and air conditioning. The facility also features a kitchen suitable for couples who wish to hire outside catering for their special day. For the kids, playgrounds and covered grilling stations make the park a perfect fit for birthday parties and cookouts during the warmer months. For more information about hosting an event at Watson Mill Bridge State Park please call 706-878-3087 or visit GaStateParks.org/WatsonMillBridge.
Park Address:
650 Watson Mill Road
Comer, GA 30629
Madison County
Smithgall Woods State Park - Helen, Ga.
This spectacular mountain retreat situated in Helen, Ga. is perfect for small intimate events such as romantic weddings and vow renewals. The hidden Georgia gem features two picnic shelters and six cottages, some lining Dukes Creek. Couples can choose to celebrate under tents in a grassy field or on a streamside deck. Accommodations include 17 bedrooms in six decorated cottages — Creekside Cottage, Smithgall Cottage, Dover Cottage, Parkside Cottage, Garden Cottage and Laurel Cottage. Some cottages have porches that line the trophy-trout stream, and some have private hot tubs, with access to private amenities for a retreat-like feel guaranteed to make event guests feel at home.
Event activities are customizable depending on the size of the party and include options such as hunting, fishing, archery, geocaching and 28-miles of hiking trails perfect for exploring this hidden oasis. For details concerning events and reservations call 706-878-3087 and visit GaStateParks.org/SmithgallWoods.
Park Address:
61 Tsalaki Trail
Helen, GA 30545
White County
F.D. Roosevelt State Park - Pine Mountain, Ga.
The largest state park in Georgia and frequented regularly by avid hikers and backpackers for the park’s 23-mile Pine Mountain Trail, F.D. Roosevelt State Park is now home to the new event facility, Lake Franklin Event Center. This remarkable 3,340-square foot lodge-type venue can hold up to 125 people and host larger weddings, conferences and various other special events year-round.
The event center features numerous amenities including re-finished original native hardwood flooring, an original stone fireplace and 1/3 acre of open green space — perfect for outdoor wedding ceremonies. The main attractions however, are the breath-taking view that can be taken in on the highest point along the mountain, Dowdell’s Knob, and Lake Franklin, the 25-acre spring fed feature dug by the Civilian Conservation Corps. For more information about events at F.D. Roosevelt State Park call 706-663-4858 or visit GaStateParks.org/FDRoosevelt.
Park Address:
2970 Georgia Highway 190
Pine Mountain, GA 31822
Harris County