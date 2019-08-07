Calhoun native Chloe Litton first fell in love with music before she could walk, largely due to the influence of her grandmother, Sandra Litton. Since then, she has performed at the Country Music Awards, opened for artists like Travis Tritt and Artimus Pyle, and, most recently, released her first solo album, “In Bloom.”
“My grandmother actually taught me almost everything that I know as far as singing and stage presence goes,” Litton said. “She definitely started me out in music and helped me with it up until a few years ago, when she kind of let me go off on my own. She was always at my shows telling me what to do and giving me advice.”
Asked whether she ever wished for a little less involvement from her grandmother, Litton laughed.
“No, not at all. She played piano at church for years and can sing like nobody’s business. She sounds like Patsy Cline,” Litton said. “And Patsy Cline has one of those voices you just can’t beat. She’s definitely one of the musicians that influenced me most. Stevie Nicks, too. She really inspired me as a songwriter.”
A former student at both Sonoraville and Gordon Central high schools, Litton said she set off to Nashville on her own to pursue a musical career at 17. She loved being in Music City and the experiences that came with it, but said she didn’t learn who she was as an artist until she came back to Calhoun three years ago.
“Leaving Nashville was super difficult for me because I had to leave all my friends. It felt like I was going backwards, which I didn’t want to do, but that gave me a lot to write songs about,” Litton said. “I had a lot of downtime too. I got a regular job on the side at Tractor Supply, which I’d never done before because I always played music as my full-time job in Nashville, and I also trained horses for people on the side. I hated working at Tractor Supply, to be honest with you, but I actually have a song called ‘Another Go’ on my album about that now. It’s about encouraging people to keep pursuing their dreams.”
“Another Go” is the third track on “In Bloom,” which features ten songs, nine of which were written solely by Litton, who considers herself to be a better lyricist than guitarist. Other tracks on the album include “Daisies,” “Come Home and Love Me,” and a cover of The Allman Brothers Band song “Whipping Post,” performed alongside the Gregg Allman Band.
Her favorite song on the album, “Spirit of my Soul,” is surprisingly somber.
“That one is really special to me. It’s my favorite in terms of production but also because I feel like no matter what situation someone is in, they can relate to it in some way or another,” Litton said. “Whether they lost a loved one or experienced a failed relationship or lost a best friend, it’s a relatable song.”
With her album out, Litton says her musical bucket list is filled with venues she’d like to perform in. They include Ryman Auditorium, the Grand Ole Opry, and Red Rocks Park and Amphitheatre in Colorado. She also hopes to continue putting out new music she believes in and is proud of — though she prays the process runs a little more smoothly in the future.
“I almost didn’t put out this album because the guy from New York who said he was interested in helping me out turned out to be a scammer. I was so upset. I had been talking to him and writing songs for months and months, so I took a day to feel sorry for myself and I cried,” Litton said. “Then, the next day, I decided I was going to Nashville to cut an album. I’m so grateful that crappy thing happened because if it hadn’t, who knows what would have happened?”
That “crappy” experience reinforced the biggest, most important, and hardest lesson that all artists have to learn, according to Litton. It reminded her that giving up is never an option and that musicians need to be their own greatest advocates.
“I know it sounds corny and people have heard it over and over, but you just can’t give up. I could’ve stayed working in retail, but I didn’t. Keep writing songs and don’t let yourself get discouraged. You’ll always get better with every song you write. You’ll never get worse, so keep trying,” she said. “You have to do things for yourself. Don’t be afraid to reach for the stars and tell people who you are.”
“In Bloom” is available for purchase in digital and CD format at chloelittonmusic.com.