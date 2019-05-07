“Mohawk Presents Calhoun’s Dancing with the Stars Gets Schooled!” will put 20 local high school students onstage at the Calhoun Performing Arts Center for a Student Show on May 30 and a Grand Finale on May 31, with the curtain dropping at 7 p.m. both nights.
Ten dance teams will vie for trophies, bragging rights and college scholarships as they compete to raise funds for United Way of Gordon County. Tickets are online at gordoncountyunitedway.org and will remain on sale until the curtain falls.
The show will feature 10 couples, all students enrolled at high schools located in Gordon County. The couples dancing are Ibby (Elizabeth) Peyton and Drew Rutledge; Megan Wright and Logan Parker; Lydia Jaime and Aaron Hayes; Jahlaynia Winters and Riley Anderson; Haylea Graham and Aavyn Lee; Madison Reyes and Jordan Jacques; Kathrynn Stockman and Nate Stockman; Trinity Reyes and Jackson Murray; Brooke Childs and Trevor Burdick; and Meagan Crowe and Ayush Gupta. Each member of the winning team will receive a $1,000 scholarship. Each member of the first runner-up team will receive $750; second runner-up members will receive $600 and all other dancers who complete the show will receive a $500 scholarship.
Kilyn “Brooke” Childs and Trevor Burdick will partner to form Team Nine. Both attend Sonoraville High School, where Childs is a junior and Burdick a senior. Childs’ parents are Bryan and Jennifer Childs. She has two siblings: Alyssa and Easton. Burdick is the son of Jacob and Vickie Burdick. He has one brother, Jacob.
Childs is an active student at Sonoraville High School, where she holds a 3.9 grade point average. She is a member of FCA Leadership, is on the volleyball team, plays tennis and is a cheerleader. Childs also is a member of the Beta Club, HOSA, and serves as a Big Phoenix/Little Phoenix mentor. She has received a Presidential Volunteer Service Award three consecutive years and is a lifeguard at Salacoa Lake.
An accomplished dancer, she has been involved with a competition dance team for six years. She and her family attend Riverview Baptist Church, where she is involved with the youth group and drama team.
Burdick has no dance experience, but he is a talented student involved in several activities at Sonoraville High School. He is a member of the wrestling team and is on the Hype Squad. He also is involved with Sources of Strength, a youth suicide prevention program. Burdick is a member of the Beta Club.
He participates in Three Circles Ministry and serves as a youth wrestling coach. Burdick considers his own wrestling coach, Randy Steward, to be his role model.
This will be the third student show, which spun off the adult version that ran for five years at the historic GEM Theatre. The dancers are learning more about the United Way agencies and have already volunteered at the Special Olympics and the Voluntary Action Center. The group did volunteer work for Gordon County 4-H in early April. Additional information will be made available about the event and the dancers through newspaper articles, social media and the United Way website at www.gordoncountyunitedway.org.
The mission of United Way of Gordon County is to accurately assess the needs of Gordon County and to mobilize available resources to meet those needs. It serves eighteen local agencies in Gordon County, as well as serving as a referral source for the community.