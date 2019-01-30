On Jan. 13, Cheeseburger Bobby’s owner Brett Ward took his managers aside and the employees who were present and told them that was their last day of working for the franchise, as it was going out of business.
The owner said he requested the managers to contact the remaining employees and let them know about the restaurant’s financial situation. Ward also said he personally contacted as many of his workers as he could.
The restaurant at 273 E. Ga. 53 still has promotional material on the windows and chairs inside are stacked on tables. But a single piece of white printer paper is taped to the inside of the store, with the notice of the restaurant’s status.
According to Ward, the decision to close the restaurant is due to financial hardships and lack of steady business.
“We weren’t producing the sales we needed and couldn’t keep up with the financial responsibilities of the store,” Ward said.
According to a Georgia Department of Labor guide on WARN — the federal Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification Act — only employers with 100 or more employees are required to notify employees 60 days in advance of a planned closing.
Though he did not pay employees their last pay period, Ward said he personally reached out to as many of them as he had contact information for and is going to try to help them out when he becomes more financially stable.
“Months when I struggled to pay bills, I made sure to pay my employees and managers first,” Ward said. “I was very transparent with my managers and told them the next steps when we closed.”
Throughout the almost three years that the restaurant was open, Ward was active with the schools and tried to host regular spirit nights for sports teams, he said. Looking back on his activity with both school districts, Ward said he hoped that local partnership would have assisted business more.
The closing of the business was not due to the employees, Ward said, adding that he enjoyed his staff team, but the store just didn’t make enough revenue to stay open.
Due to this closing, Ward said he and his family are in a stressful financial situation.
“It was not an easy decision because it’s going to ruin me. My life savings was in that place,” Ward said. “I’m losing my house, my cars, everything. And while my employees’ $250 paycheck is important, I’m also trying to find a house for my family.”
Ward restated that once he got back up on his feet, he would try to help out his employees and managers in the best way that he could, but currently he is unable to provide them with any assistance.
The owner doesn’t have a timeline for when he will reach more solid footing financially or when he will try to pay back his employees, but he did say his eventual goal is to jump back into the corporate world when everything balances out.