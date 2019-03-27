Fielding errors combined with a lack of offense contributed to the Gordon Central Warriors 12-2 loss to the Chattooga Indians Tuesday.
“We’ve just got to play defense and throw strikes,” Warriors head coach Austin Norrell said. “I think that’s the key. Minimizing mistakes and if we do that, we’ll be in ballgames.”
The contest started out well for Gordon Central, as the Warriors took a 2-0 lead in the bottom of the first inning, thanks to RBI singles from Clayton Hogue and Dominic Bates. Hogue found a gap in between third base and shortstop while Bates sent a ball back up the middle.
However, the lead would be short-lived as multiple fielding errors by Gordon Central resulted in the Indians taking their first lead of the game at 3-2 in the top of the second inning.
“I think when a pitch is thrown, we’re just not ready for the baseball to be hit to us and we’ve got to be ready every pitch to field a baseball,” Norrell said. “You see a bunch of us making mental errors and physical errors and it cost us runs.”
From there, the snowball effect commenced as Chattooga broke the game open in the top of the fourth inning when senior Caleb Veitch hit an RBI double to deep right field, scoring fellow seniors Devin Price and Brennon Whitlock. At that point, the Indians led 5-2.
“He just put a good swing on it,” Norrell said. “We made a mistake and he made us pay for it. I think that’s the biggest thing.”
Gordon Central’s bats had no response to Chattooga’s pitching.
Fielding errors continued to plague the Warriors as three more runs crossed home plate due to mistakes.
“I feel like we’re prepared because we take ground balls all the time,” Norrell said. “It’s just the mental aspect of the game is more than anything what it is.”
In total, Chattooga would add seven more runs, four in the final frame alone, before all was said and done. The final score read 12-2 Indians.
“We’re starting to hit the ball, so that’s a good sign,” Norrell said. “If we can continue to do that and put it all together, we’ll compete. If we can compete, we’re going to be in ballgames and have a chance to win it.”