Chattanooga Zoo’s Ice Cream Safari event to be held June 9

Chattanooga, Tennessee- The Chattanooga Zoo is proud to present its 3rd annual kid’s summer event, the Ice Cream Safari. Ice Cream Safari will take place at the Chattanooga Zoo on Saturday, June 9 from 4 - 7 p.m. The Zoo will close to the general public at 3 p.m. to prepare for the event, and gates will reopen at 4 p.m. for Ice Cream Safari.
Ice Cream Safari guests will have the opportunity to add to their experience by purchasing a $5 wristband that allows them to enjoy ice cream throughout the entire zoo. The Ice Cream Safari wristband will include delicious sweet treats from all vendors, face painting, special animal enrichment, and animal encounters. Wristbands do not include event admission. Ice Cream Safari admission is $10 for adults and $7 for children (ages 3-12). Chattanooga Zoo member receive 50 percent off ticket price and all children ages 2 and under are free.
Chattanooga Zoo CEO and President, Dardenelle Long adds, “We are always looking for different ways for our guests to enjoy the Zoo while beating the summer heat, and we think Ice Cream Safari proved to do just that and we look forward to the growth of this year’s event!”
Ice Cream Safari event tickets and wristbands are now available for purchase online. The Zoo is open daily from 9 a.m. – 5 p.m. If not sold out, wristbands will be sold the day of the event for $8 each.