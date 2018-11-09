A Chatsworth man caught riding a bike on the wrong side of the road tried to flee from an officer and was discovered to match the description of a man who escaped from a Georgia State Patrol Trooper several weeks before.
According to Calhoun Police Department reports:
Russell Claude Stevens, 30, of Chatsworth, was arrested and charged with obstruction, theft by receiving stolen property, battery on a police officer, riding a bicycle on the wrong side of the road, probation violation and warrant served.
On Thursday around noon, an officer was patrolling the area of Peters Street when a white man riding a bicycle against traffic was seen. The officer caught up to the bike rider to ask his name. When the officer was checking Stevens’ information, the subject tried to flee on his bicycle.
The officer ran after Stevens and pushed him off the bike into a ditch along Circle Drive. Stevens again tried to escape as the officer called for backup and tried to restrain the subject. Only when the officer pulled his PhaZZer out did Stevens comply with the officer’s commands.
Stevens was handcuffed and searched as other officers arrived on the scene. Upon finding a pair of handcuffs in his backpack, an officer recognized him as the man who escaped from a Trooper while handcuffed several weeks before.
The department’s dispatch then advised officers that Stevens had multiple outstanding warrants for probation violation and the charges from the trooper.
Stevens was transported to Gordon County Jail where he was booked and warrants were obtained. Stevens remained in jail pending bond this week.