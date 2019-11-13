A Chatsworth man is facing charges for a hit and run early Sunday morning in Whitfield County that resulted in the death of 18-year-old Calhoun resident Emory Ware.
Warrants have been issued for the arrest of Eric Shane Moore, 32, for homicide by vehicle in the first degree, leaving the scene of an accident and tampering with evidence, according to a Georgia State Patrol public information officer.
The spokesman reported that Wednesday it received information on a possible location of "the suspect vehicle."
"With the assistance of the Murray County Sheriff's Office the vehicle was located at an address on Spring Place Smyrna Road," said the spokesman in an email. "The GSP secured a search warrant and seized a 2000 Buick Century, green in color. The Buick had damage to the right front and windshield damage that was consistent with the damage from the fatality crash."
The agency had previously reported a trooper was dispatched to the intersection of the Dalton Bypass and Maddox Chapel Road to a report of a pedestrian being struck at about 1:20 a.m. Sunday. The trooper determined the crash involved a single vehicle that left the scene, a Buick sedan traveling north on the bypass.