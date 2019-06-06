After a Dewy Rose woman didn’t pull over when a Calhoun officer turned on his blue lights behind her, police were led on a chase from Wall Street onto Interstate 75 into Bartow County, where the chase ended in her arrest Wednesday, reports stated.
According to Calhoun Police Department reports:
Amber Scoggins, 34, of 6700 Elberton Highway, Dewy Rose, was arrested by deputies with the Bartow County Sheriff’s Office following a lengthy chase down the interstate.
On Wednesday, an officer saw a driver on Wall Street not wearing a seat belt.
The car she was driving also didn’t have working brake lights. The officer turned on his blue lights, and Scoggins, who was driving the car, turned onto Ga. 53 and began to head for I-75.
As Scoggins was approaching the intersection at Ga. 53 and Curtis Parkway, she ran a red light and almost struck an SUV that was traveling northbound on Ga. 53. Scoggins then merged onto I-75 South.
At this time, since Scoggins had not pulled over, Gordon County 911 was notified that there was a pursuit in action.
For about 20 miles, the officer pursued Scoggins on I-75 through the conditions of heavy rain and wet pavement, and noticed Scoggins was weaving in and out of heavy traffic and also using the right shoulder to pass other cars.
Near Exit 296, Bartow County deputies and Georgia State Patrol troopers took over the pursuit.
Just south of Exit 293, a GSP trooper rammed the back of Scoggins’ car in an attempt to spin it out and end the chase.
Scoggins’ car came to a stop and she was arrested and taken to Bartow County Jail, where she faces charges for willful obstruction of law enforcement officer, driving under minimum speed for highway, standards for turn signals, improper lane change, driving under the influence of drugs, failure to keep in proper lane, failure to yield to emergency vehicle, attempting to elude a police officer, improper use of radios and mobile phones, speeding, failure to maintain lane, seat belt violation and reckless driving.
She remained in jail on Thursday night, pending bond.
2 women charged with possession of drugs
Two women were arrested on Tuesday after police found controlled substances in their vehicle following a traffic stop in Calhoun, reports stated.
According to Calhoun Police Department reports:
Heaven Marsh, 21, of 64 Hickory Lane, Rossville, is charged with possession of Schedule IV controlled substance, open container and possession of a controlled substance with intent to distribute. Keri Mullins, 24, of 12 Williamson St. Southwest, is charged with possession of methamphetamine, possession of less than an ounce of marijuana, no insurance and suspended tag.
On Tuesday, officers stopped a driver who was operating a car with a suspended tag and no registered insurance.
Mullins, who was driving, was questioned after the officer noticed the smell of alcohol coming from the vehicle. Mullins said she had had one drink earlier that day and she also said there was a marijuana blunt in her purse.
Following a search of the car and the passengers, a marijuana cigarette was found, as well as a clear plastic bag containing yellow round pills not in their original container.
Marsh, a passenger in the car, was also questioned, and she said the pills were hers, but she didn’t know what they were because she bought them and was going to sell them to someone else.
Marsh said several times she was a drug dealer and she sold whatever drugs she had.
Both Mullins and Marsh arrested and taken to the Gordon County Jail, where they both remained on Thursday evening, pending bond.
Staff reports