Charlotte “Lee” Williamson, founder and leader of the group Pickens Seniors for Change, officially announced on Sunday her intent to run for the Georgia House of Representatives, District 11. That seat, currently held by Rep. Rick Jasperse, R-Jasper, includes eastern Gordon County.
The following is a statement from the candidate:
"Charlotte 'Lee' Williamson, founder and leader of the group Pickens Seniors for Change, proudly announces her bid for the Georgia State Legislature House of Representatives, District 11, comprised of Pickens County, Eastern Murray and Eastern Gordon.
"In 2018, Ms. Williamson, a Republican, successfully led a campaign to place a 'Straw Poll' on the ballot for new legislation regarding property tax exemptions for senior homeowners in Pickens. Since the current State representative is unwilling to support a meaningful property tax exemption for seniors, Ms. Williamson feels compelled to run for office. 'The seniors need help,' Ms. Williamson states. 'This group of people is sorely ignored by our present elected officials. Additionally, other troubling aspects uncovered, concerning our current State Representative, have deeply distressed me.'
"'The short memories of American voters is what keeps our politicians in office.' - Will Rogers"
Jasperse announced his intention to run for reelection last week.