According to Sgt. Kris Hemphill with the Georgia State Patrol, multiple charges are expected to be filed, pending completion of SCRT investigation, against a Dalton woman in with a Saturday afternoon accident involving a motorcycle that resulted in the death of a Resaca man.
Just before 5 p.m. on March 31, 2018, GSP responded to a wreck on Highway 225 at Exit 318 in Calhoun. A 2003 Harley Davidson traveling southwest, driven by John Ernest Dixon, 66, of Evergreen Road in Resaca, was struck by a 2013 Nissan Sentra, driven by Reina Guerra, 46, of Freedom Lane in Dalton.
According to the GSP, Guerra had exited I-75 south at 318 and continued straight across Highway 225, attempting to re-enter I-75 southbound. Dixon's motorcycle was struck by the front driver's side of the car.
SCRT investigation continues this hour.