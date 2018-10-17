A man and a woman are each facing a felony charge of possession of methamphetamine after a traffic stop near the intersection of Ga. 53 and Richardson Road resulted in police finding a bag with a white crystal substance inside the vehicle, reports stated.
According to Calhoun Police Department reports:
Joedy Scott Evans, 48, of 255 Sage Trail, Calhoun, and Kimberly Dawn Carbonell, 37, of 8383 New Calhoun Road, Adairsville, were arrested around 10:05 p.m. Friday.
Evans is also charged with possession and use of drug-related objects, driving on an expired license, no proof of insurance, giving a false name to a law enforcement officer and failure to obey traffic-control device — he also had a probation violation warrant in Cherokee County. Carbonell is also charged with possession and use of drug-related objects.
Just before 10 p.m., an officer spotted Evans run a red light at the highway’s intersection with Richardson Road in a 2007 Toyota Corolla. Evans turned into the parking lot of Race Trac at 665 Ga. 53. Evans did not have a license on him, and he gave the officer a false first name.
“I observed that the subject was very nervous,” the officer stated in his report.
After the officer said he was going to look up a picture of him to confirm his name, Evans admitted to give a false name. With his actual name, the officer was able to find Evans had an active warrant out of Cherokee County. He was placed under arrest.
During a search of the Toyota, the bag of meth was found under the driver seat. Carbonell, the passenger, told the officer Evans had put items in a Captain D’s bag that she had been holding in her lap when the traffic stop was initiated. A glass smoking device was found in the bag and then Carbonell was arrested.
Another smoking device was found in the officer’s patrol vehicle when he checked it upon arriving at the Gordon County Jail with Evans and Carbonell.
“I’ve got a problem,” Evans told the officer.
Evans remained in jail Monday night pending a $10,000 bond. Carbonell has been released from jail on bond.