Three people from Calhoun were arrested and charged with possession of methamphetamine and drug-related objects after being pulled over by police for driving with a cracked windshield, reports stated.
According to Calhoun Police Department reports:
Larry Edwards Hurley, Kimberly Dawn Bell and Jane Tiny Shaw, all from Calhoun, were arrested by Calhoun police on Nov. 21. Hurley also faces additional drug charges from outstanding warrants; Bell was also charged with possession of a Schedule IV controlled substance.
While an officer was on patrol, he pulled over a Nissan Altima on CL Moss Parkway that had a cracked windshield. Bell, the driver, and Hurley, who was in the passenger seat, were both acting nervous; Hurley was reported to be looking around as if he was going to try to run.
The three passengers were asked to get out of the car and asked if their car could be searched. Bell said the officer could not search her car and that she was “tired of being asked to search her vehicle all the time.”
When the officer found out Hurley had outstanding warrants for drug charges, Hurley was asked if there were drugs in the car, to which he said yes. The officer told Bell that the car would be searched after Hurley confessed to having drugs.
The officer found one bag of suspected meth, and another bag containing what was believed to be a Green xanax bar and a round white pill believed to be lorazepam, both of which are Schedule 4 controlled substances.
Bell and Shaw were then searched, and a syringe and a xanax pill were located on Bell. Shaw was found to have two bags of a crystal substance under her feet, one similar bag in her wallet and a glass smoking pipe in her purse.
All three were taken to the Gordon County Jail. As of Tuesday, only Hurley remained in jail pending bond.