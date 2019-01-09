Two Calhoun men are facing possession of methamphetamine charges related to the discovery of a plastic bag with the drug in the vehicle they were in, reports stated.
According to Calhoun Police Department reports:
Ivan Martinez Hernandez, 33, of 101 Georgia Drive, Apt. B1, Calhoun, and Yony Trimidad, 34, of 14 E. Louise Ave., Calhoun, were arrested just after 9 p.m. Sunday. Hernandez is also charged with DUI, failure to maintain a lane, improper exhaust and open container violation. Trimidad is also charged with open container violation.
The two men were in a 2001 Ford Mustang, driven by Hernandez, that was pulled over by Calhoun police on South Wall Street after it was seen driving outside its lane and having an improper exhaust system. The vehicle was stopped at La Tapatia Produce on South Wall Street.
Upon walking up to the driver’s side of the Mustang, the officer noted the smell of alcohol coming from Hernandez, who also had bloodshot and glassy eyes. When Hernandez was asked to step out of the vehicle, the officer was Trimidad attempt to hide three open beer bottles. Trimidad was also asked to get out of the vehicle.
After Hernandez gave permission for police to search the Mustang, a small plastic bag with suspected meth was found inside the center console. Both men were then taken into custody.
Both men remained in Gordon County Jail without bond on Tuesday.