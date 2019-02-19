February Character Counts Breakfast

Fairmount Elementary students are pictured at the Feburary Character Counts Breakfast. / Contributed

Last week, Fairmount Elementary School had its monthly Character Counts Breakfast, and despite the rain, we had a wonderful turnout.  

Thank you parents, grandparents and great-grandparents for coming and supporting the Character Education Program. The school also would like to thank the support received from sponsors Chick-Fil-A and Ingles.

The character word for the month of January was “self-control.”   The following children were selected by their teachers:

Fifth grade:

Shay Harkins, Toby Nelson and Rolando Narvaez.

Fourth grade:

Zoey Knapp, Kaydence Troglin, Blair Parker, Jenna Ehlmann and Sophia Stephey.

Third grade:

Makayla Byars, Riley Jenkins, Carson Young and Peyton Haynes.

Second grade:

Jackson Falconbury, Logan Smith, Karli Gilbert and Madison Bridges.

First grade:

Mason Schwartz, Nate Plemons, Stella Patterson, Skyra Myers, Abby Black and Liam Townsend.

Kindergarten:

Cruz Wilson, Bradley Goodman and Bentley Bell

Pre-K:

Harlow Cantrell and Mason Winters

The next Character Counts Breakfast is tentatively scheduled for March 12.   