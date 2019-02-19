Last week, Fairmount Elementary School had its monthly Character Counts Breakfast, and despite the rain, we had a wonderful turnout.
Thank you parents, grandparents and great-grandparents for coming and supporting the Character Education Program. The school also would like to thank the support received from sponsors Chick-Fil-A and Ingles.
The character word for the month of January was “self-control.” The following children were selected by their teachers:
Fifth grade:
Shay Harkins, Toby Nelson and Rolando Narvaez.
Fourth grade:
Zoey Knapp, Kaydence Troglin, Blair Parker, Jenna Ehlmann and Sophia Stephey.
Third grade:
Makayla Byars, Riley Jenkins, Carson Young and Peyton Haynes.
Second grade:
Jackson Falconbury, Logan Smith, Karli Gilbert and Madison Bridges.
First grade:
Mason Schwartz, Nate Plemons, Stella Patterson, Skyra Myers, Abby Black and Liam Townsend.
Kindergarten:
Cruz Wilson, Bradley Goodman and Bentley Bell
Pre-K:
Harlow Cantrell and Mason Winters
The next Character Counts Breakfast is tentatively scheduled for March 12.