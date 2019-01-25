When I was a sophomore in high school, I asked for a camera for Christmas. This was before I had a smart phone with a camera on it — I had a sturdy flip phone back in 2010 – and I had wanted to get into photography for a couple years. And sure enough, on Christmas day, I opened up a brand-new camera. I signed up for lessons, I bought a nice camera bag and took my sister out for photo shoots as much as she could bear.
I learned quickly that I loved the act of taking pictures more than the pictures themselves. Framing a picture, finding a good shot, catching the light at just the right time all became my favorite parts of photography. Finding new places in my neighborhood and discovering hidden forests behind a row of houses always made for interesting adventures.
But somewhere along the way, I lost track of this passion. I finally did get that smart phone when I went off to college, a hand-me down iPhone 3, and started to take pictures on that instead of my camera. I never lost my admiration for good pictures, but over time I did fall out of practice with my own photography.
And when I started to travel, I kept a good photo log in my phone of my experiences, the cities I would go with friends, the new places I would visit, and funny videos of my sister that always made me laugh. I took pictures throughout most of college, but when I graduated, I suddenly had even less of an interest in photography.
Having too many hipster friends who were much more talented at photography than me, I began to prefer having them take the pictures for me and then I would steal them later (and give them the credit, of course). I spent less time reaching for my phone and more time enjoying the moment. I spent less time worrying about how I looked and more time finding peace in the present time.
And something surprising happened when I started to let others take pictures for me – I jumped in more lakes fully clothed, I wore exactly what I wanted, I ate food that filled my plate with color, I danced more. I lost the fear that I would seem silly or ridiculous or irrational because I was no longer putting pressure on myself to be “picture perfect.”
Not taking pictures of others or myself and just letting time pass allowed me also to capture moments in my mind. I was able to challenge my brain to take in every possible detail instead of letting technology snap a picture that will never truly capture the fullness of the entire experience — the full range of colors, the scents, the sounds, the emotions.
I wasn’t on social media at the time, and to be honest, I think that probably helped. I wasn’t seeing other people’s pictures, photoshopped and flawless, I wasn’t seeing the cool things my friends were doing or the places they were going. I was just trying to find joy in every moment, place and experience that I was having.
For so long I have been in love with photography. But I think I needed a break from it to begin to appreciate it again. And I’m not quite sure if I want to spend my life behind a lens, though I will forever be grateful for those who do (shout out to Johanna, Catherine, Judith and Amy Leigh).
This poem is a great reflection on our society’s addiction to posting the perfect photo, ideal portrayals of imperfect existences, and honestly, one of the reasons I stopped taking pictures. We’ve taken our humanity out of the equation. We’ve begun to ignore what it means to experience life without posting it somewhere, without taking a picture. And something needs to change in order to get back to that honest and raw beauty that photography can potentially have.
“The Vacation”
By Wendell Berry
Once there was a man who filmed his vacation.
He went flying down the river in his boat
with his video camera to his eye, making
a moving picture of the moving river
upon which his sleek boat moved swiftly
toward the end of his vacation. He showed
his vacation to his camera, which pictured it,
preserving it forever: the river, the trees,
the sky, the light, the bow of his rushing boat
behind which he stood with his camera
preserving his vacation even as he was having it
so that after he had had it he would still
have it. It would be there. With a flick
of a switch, there it would be. But he
would not be in it. He would never be in it.