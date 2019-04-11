The Gordon County Chamber of Commerce and its Drugs Don’t Work Taskforce will present a Lunch and Learn Event on Thursday, from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. at the Calhoun Depot, 109 S. King St.
The event is free to all Gordon County drug-free workplaces and Chamber members, but advance registration is required by April 15.
“We are pleased to present this event and grateful to Calhoun Drug Co. and owner Will Ostuw for so generously sponsoring the Spring Lunch and Learn session,” said Kathy Johnson, the president and CEO of the Gordon County Chamber of Commerce.
Craig Folds will be the featured speaker at the event. The topic will be “Corporate Responsibility in Identifying Employee Behavior and the Connection to Drug Abuse in the Workplace.”
Folds is a counselor with extensive experience in organizational leadership. He holds an master’s degree in organizational psychology, a bachelor’s degree in psychology as well as an associate’s degree in psychology coaching, and recently began a doctoral program.
Previously, Folds worked in law enforcement with the Calhoun Police Department. During that time, he worked as a traffic enforcement officer, SWAT operator, and was an investigator involved primarily in cases of crimes against children. He lives in Calhoun with his wife, Dr. Jamie Folds, and their three children.
Drugs Don’t Work in Georgia is a program of The Council on Alcohol and Drugs, Inc., a 44 year-old nonprofit 501(c)3 drug prevention agency headquartered in Atlanta.
It is a partnership program of the Georgia Chamber of Commerce, the Georgia State Board of Workers’ Compensation, the Georgia Department of Behavioral Health and Developmental Disabilities, Office of Behavioral Health Prevention and local chambers of commerce. The DDW program is the official drug-free workplace services provider of the state of Georgia as mandated by Georgia law.
The mission of the Gordon County Chamber of Commerce is to connect members and the community to promote economic growth.