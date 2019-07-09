The Gordon County Chamber of Commerce will support the U.S. Census Bureau 2020 Project by creating a Complete Count Committee formed by the City of Calhoun and Gordon County, with the county taking the lead in helping the agency recruit employees for temporary jobs in the community and educating the public about the value of a successful census.
“The chamber quickly identified the 2020 census as a program that warranted our full support, and Paul Worley, chairman of the board, charged the Community and Government Affairs Committee with spearheading the initiative,” said Kathy Johnson, president and CEO of the Gordon County Chamber of Commerce. “The results of the 2020 census can help shape the future of the community, and there are many ways for individuals, businesses, organizations and others to take part, and the chamber can be very helpful in that arena.”
The United States Constitution requires a complete count of the nation’s population every ten years. The 2020 census’ detailed demographic information holds exceptional value for existing industries by helping them make informed decisions about expansion, product development, marketing, hiring, risk mitigation and increasing return on investment. The U.S. Census Bureau partners with corporations and organizations to get the word out to clients, customers and employees. Those 2020 partners form a network that ensures a complete and accurate census which will influence vital government decisions.
Independent efforts such as an Application Day Event being held on Thursday, July 25, from 10 a.m.-3 p.m. at the Calhoun-Gordon County Public Library on Park Avenue are taking place, but the chamber also is involved in coordinating the agency’s efforts to recruit, hire and train temporary employees essential to the project. All positions are temporary, and most are part-time. Additional information about the application process is available online.
Additional information will be published as the project unfolds. The mission of the Gordon County Chamber of Commerce is to connect the members and the community to promote economic growth.