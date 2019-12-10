Members of the Gordon County Chamber of Commerce's Young Professionals Committee and their families gathered at the Voluntary Action Center on Saturday morning to assist in the delivery of 100 meal and gift boxes to senior citizens in need in the Calhoun-Gordon County area.
Part of an annual holiday giving project, Saturday's event was has been a hallmark of the committee's work with the VAC since 2014. President and CEO of the Gordon County Chamber of Commerce Kathy Johnson said it was selected as a signature partnership event because it assists with a sector of the community often overlooked by other holiday programs.
"Many of these people spend a great deal of time alone, so having the committee members visit with them as they deliver the items adds an additional layer of meaning to the program," Johnson said last month after a packing party hosted at the VAC. "The chamber is very proud of our young professionals and all the work they do throughout the year, but this event is particularly special."
The boxes were delivered all across the county to low-income seniors over the age of 60. They included items like socks, lap blankets, puzzle books, personal care items, toiletries, candies, calendars, household items and coffee. They also included gift certificates for Wholesale Foods in the amount of $15, made possible by a partnership with Calhoun Presbyterian Church and North Georgia E.M.C.'s Operation Roundup Program, and food purchased by Calhoun First United Methodist Church through Action Ministries.
The Young Professionals Committee is led by Chairman Will Harrison with Mannington Commercial and Vice-Chair Adrian Lyles, owner of Lyles Wealth Management. Members include Wesley Alexander, Starr-Matthews Insurance; Deidra Brumlow, First Bank of Calhoun; Michael Burgess, Starr-Matthews Insurance; Kelcey Caulder, Calhoun Times; Gabrielle Defalco-Holley, Automation Personnel Services; Katie Ellison, Qualified Staffing; Jayla Ensley, North Georgia National Bank; Juliebeth Fisher, Shaw Industries; Jaime Garrett, Calhoun City Schools; Jake Holley, City of Calhoun; Brooke Johnson, Gordon County Schools; Jeremy Kirby, Meadowdale Baptist Church; Bekah Kirby, United Way of Gordon County; Jennifer Latour, United Way of Gordon County; Larken Logan, Floyd Medical Center; Madelyn Patterson, First Bank of Calhoun; Suzanne Roberts, City of Calhoun; and Vilja Ruiz, Synovus.