The Gordon County Chamber of Commerce will present its annual State of Industry Event on Friday, July 26, between 11:30 a.m. and 1 p.m. at Georgia Northwestern Technical College in Calhoun.
HMTX Industries is the signature sponsor of the event, which will feature Derek Young, president and CEO of YMG Enterprises, as the keynote speaker. The event is free to chamber members and their guests, but registration is required at www.gordoncountychamber.com/events.
“We are excited to present this signature event and thrilled to have Derek Young deliver the keynote. Mr. Young is a well-known motivational speaker and leadership trainer with an impressive roster of clients, including Eli Lilly, Johnson & Johnson, Cracker Barrel, Dollar General, Sprint, and the Federal Reserve, just to name a few. He is known for making quick connections with C-Suite, middle management, and front-line leaders to produce greater innovation,” said Kathy Johnson, president and CEO of the Gordon County Chamber of Commerce. “He inspires audiences to change how they view culture, diversity, and leadership in order to improve the results they accomplish in the workplace, so we’re eager to hear the message he shares with our business community.”
The State of Industry Event is made possible by a host of sponsors, with HMTX Industries designated as signature sponsor. First Bank of Calhoun, Mannington Mills, Mohawk Industries, and NovaTech have come forward as sponsors at the President’s Level, while the City of Calhoun, Development Authority of Gordon County, Georgia Northwestern Technical College, Georgia Power, M&S Logistics, North Georgia E.M.C and Synovus have committed at the Engineer’s Level. Branch Banking & Trust, as well as Royal Thai, have signed up to be Innovator’s Sponsors. A variety of sponsorship opportunities remain available, with four price levels in place.
The mission of the Gordon County Chamber of Commerce is to connect members and the community to promote economic growth.