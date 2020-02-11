The Gordon County Chamber of Commerce launched Keep It In The County 2020 with record-setting support as 27 members came forward as sponsors of the local shopping initiative. That number represents the largest sponsor group assembled since the campaign debuted 11 years ago.
First conceived at the chamber’s 2008 Planning Retreat and launched at a July 2009 Booster Breakfast sponsored by the Starr-Mathews Agency, which celebrates its 110th anniversary this year, Keep It In The County has become one of the chamber’s signature programs. The goal of the program is to educate citizens about the importance of local spending and the economic impact those choices have on the business community. It also provides the sponsors with significant marketing opportunities at substantial discounts.
“The chamber is proud of its programs, especially those that serve individual members as well as the entire business community. Keep It In The County has been able provide sponsors with deeply discounted promotion packages while also reaching the public about the value and impact of their decisions to shop locally,” said Kathy Johnson, president and CEO of the Gordon County Chamber of Commerce.
The 27 sponsors of Keep It In The County 2020 are AdventHealth Gordon, Calhoun-Gordon Council for a Literate Community, Care at Home, Cherokee Mechanical Inc., Chick-fil-A Calhoun, Childress Real Estate, City of Calhoun, Larry Dixon Construction, Family Savings Credit Union, Farmers Insurance, First Bank of Calhoun, Fox & Brindle, Georgia Power, Greater Community Bank, Hamilton Health Care System, Harbin Clinic, Mohawk Industries, Momon Construction, Nichols, Cauley & Associates LLC, North Georgia E.M.C., North Georgia National Bank, Northwest Georgia Regional Fair, Shaw Industries, Starr Mathews Agency, Synovus, and The Council on Alcohol and Drugs.
Care at Home, Cherokee Mechanical Inc., Farmers Insurance and Georgia Power are new to the campaign, while AdventHealth Gordon, City of Calhoun, Starr Mathews Agency and Synovus are legacy sponsors.