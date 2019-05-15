Departing from its traditional breakfast format, the Gordon County Chamber of Commerce will present a Booster Lunch on Friday, from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Belmont Baptist Church. The event will be sponsored by the Calhoun-Gordon Council for a Literate Community. Arianne Weldon, director of the Get Georgia Reading Campaign with Georgia Family Connection Partnership, will be the featured speaker.
Weldon’s work includes connecting decision-makers across Georgia to create the conditions essential for all children to succeed. In this role, she applies her background in epidemiology to help leaders across the state use data and research to employ new — many times unexpected — solutions. She serves by appointment as a board member for the Sandra Deal Center for Early Language and Literacy, as a member of the Medical Care Advisory Committee for the Georgia Department of Community Health, and as a member of the Georgia Children’s Cabinet. Ms. Weldon is the recipient of the Georgia Association of School Nurses Hero Award and the Georgia Senate’s Yellow Rose Nikki T. Randall Servant Leader Award. She holds a master’s degree in public health from Emory University and a bachelor’s degree in sociology from Georgia State University.
“My ask is that you remember the biggest threat to having a 21st century workforce is the fact that only 37 (percent) of children can read proficiently by the end of third grade. We need your help achieving the expectations defined by the four pillars so that all children are on a path to learn to read by third grade and can read to learn throughout life,” said Weldon in December 2018 while at the 31st Biennial Institute for Georgia Legislators in Athens.
The Calhoun-Gordon Council for a Literate Community was organized in 1991 and has remained an active presence in both school systems and the business community since its formation. In 2001, it was successful in accomplishing the arduous process of certifying Gordon County as a literate community. Today, the council supports adult learners at Georgia Northwestern Technical College as well as young learners throughout both school systems. It works to create and maintain positive attitudes about education, literacy and the value of a high school credential.
The council is managed by a board of directors: President Alice Mashburn, with Gordon County Schools; Secretary Julie Stephens, with Precision Service; Chief Financial Officer Mendy Goble, with Gordon County Schools; Treasurer Cindy Nelson, with Georgia Northwestern Technical College; Executive Adviser Anne Vaughn, retired educator; Melissa Blevins with Georgia Northwestern Technical College; Michelle Doane-Beeler with Calhoun City Schools; Nyala Edwards with the Calhoun-Gordon County Library; Allison Eubanks with Calhoun City Schools; Jaime Garrett with Calhoun City Schools; Beth Herod with Gordon County Schools; Beth Holcomb with Calhoun City Schools; David McLeod, retired educator; Phyllis Purdy, retired educator; Jane Rierson with Mannington Mills, Deidre Ross with Calhoun City Schools; and Michele Taylor with Calhoun City. Joni Harbin is the agency’s executive director.
During the event, the Chamber will acknowledge Star Students and Star Teachers from each public high school. Calhoun High School Star Student is Matthew Turner and he chose Sean McKenzie as his Star Teacher. Gordon Central High School has two Star Students this year, with both having accomplished identical grade point averages: Bryce Bussert with his Star Teacher Ashli Hall, and Cole Wilson with his Star Teacher Brian Hall. Payton Baker is the Star Student from Sonoraville High School and she chose Ashley Brookshire as her Star Teacher.
Justin Lindsey was named Teacher of the Year for Calhoun City Schools. He is a 2009 graduate of Calhoun High School and a 2013 graduate of Shorter College. He completed his MS in Education with a Special Education specialization and currently is pursuing an Ed.D. in School Improvement. This school year marks his sixth with Calhoun City Schools, where he teaches all “core four” subjects at the middle school.
Nikki Hampton was named Teacher of the Year for Gordon County Schools. She teaches at W.L. Swain Elementary and has been with the county school system for thirteen years. Hampton graduated from the University of Tennessee in Chattanooga in 1994 with a degree in music education and holds a Master of Education degree as well. She is well known in the community for her work with the Coulter Hampton Foundation.
Calhoun-Gordon Council for a Literate Community is a member agency of United Way of Gordon County. The mission of the Gordon County Chamber of Commerce is to connect members and the community to promote economic development.