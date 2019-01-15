The Gordon County Chamber of Commerce will present its 59th annual meeting on Tuesday at Belmont Baptist Church.
Considered the Chamber’s signature event, the annual meeting includes a series of presentations, honors, awards, installations and celebrations. Several hundred people will attend, representing a variety of businesses and organizations. Twenty-one corporate sponsors are currently in place.
Chamber President Kathy Johnson will begin with general remarks about the Chamber and its place in the business community. The Rev. Stephen Williams, the pastor of Belmont Baptist Church, will offer the invocation before yielding the podium to 2018 Chamber Board Chair Jim Rosencrance.
The agenda includes several presentations from Rosencrance before he relinquishes his gavel and installs the 2019 Board Chair Paul Worley, the assistant city administrator for the City of Calhoun. Worley will then offer his own remarks and conduct additional business, including the installation of four new board members: Steve Bayzid (Taco House), Jennifer Dudley (Harris Arts Center), Chris Tarpley (Shaw Industries Group) and Debbie Vance (Gordon County E911).
The four new board members will join Tracy Farriba (AdventHealth Gordon), Will Harrison (Mannington Mills), Dr. Brandi Hayes (Calhoun City Schools), Adrian Lyles (Lyles Wealth Management), Robert Mathews (Starr Mathews Agency), Linda McEntire (Mohawk Industries), Jarod Powell (Fox Systems), Brent Reynders (M&S Logistics), Julie Walraven (First Bank of Calhoun), and Marcus Williams (Synovus). Williams will serve as vice chair of the board and Walraven will serve as secretary-treasurer, joining Worley, Rosencrance and Johnson to form the Chamber’s Executive Board.
Gold Sponsors for the event include AdventHealth Gordon, City of Calhoun, Gordon County, Mohawk Industries, North Georgia E.M.C. and the Starr Mathews Agency.
Silver Sponsors include Chick-fil-A at Calhoun, First Bank of Calhoun, Fox Systems, Georgia Northwestern Technical College, Gordon County Sheriff’s Office, Greater Community Bank, Hamilton Health Care System, Mannington Mills, North Georgia National Bank, Royal Thai, Santek Waste Services, Shaw Industries Group, Synovus, William R. Thompson, Attorney at Law, and Vaughn & Clements, P.C.
The mission of the Gordon County Chamber of Commerce is to connect members and the community to promote economic growth.
If you would like more information about this topic, contact Kathy Johnson at 706-625-3200 or email kjohnson@gordoncountychamber.com.