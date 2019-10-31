Pro Health cuts ribbon

The Gordon County Chamber of Commerce Ambassador Committee presented a ribbon cutting for Pro Health Wellness Center & Spa on Tuesday. Located at 216 New Town Road, the business is owned by Diego Constante. Call them at 706-625-3585 to make an appointment.

 Contributed

