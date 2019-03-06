At the annual Booster Breakfast sponsored by the Development Authority of Gordon County, Chamber of Commerce President Kathy Johnson provided a review of 2018 and introduced future projects the chamber is working on.
Looking over the past year, Johnson said there were 56 industrial projects, 1,030 jobs retained or created and that the old Kmart facility had received four new tenants, adding jobs and shopping opportunities to the community. Focusing on 2019, Johnson reported a number of new businesses coming to the county, new construction projects and transportation updates.
Johnson, who also serves as a Development Authority executive, said the four new tenants – Dollar Tree, Planet Fitness, Bargain Hunt and Petsense — that have moved into the old Kmart location have filled the parking lots and provided more job opportunities. Mama Said Sew is another small business Johnson mentioned that has recently been established across from the Calhoun Outlet Mall.
Also announced by Johnson was that Gordon County and Calhoun City have reached a 3 percent unemployment rate, which is the lowest the rate has been since 2000.
Among some of the new industries coming to the county are Polymer Solutions Group, Manassas Polymers, Mannington Commercial, Pilgrim’s Pride, Mullinax Truss, Racemark and LG Hausys, which will each “support the agribusiness community that is vibrant in Gordon County,” according to Johnson.
The chamber president also said there would be an expansion on the building next to the Pets ‘R’ Us facility, as well as the Calhoun City Schools new central office, which is planned to be completed in the summer. The construction of the new Rock Bridge Community Church building is also on the chamber’s radar, with plans for the church’s new Curtis Parkway building to be completed within the year.
In transportation-related updates, Johnson said in 2019 the bridge on U.S. 41 between Adairsville and New Union Road will be replaced, a Ga. 53 bypass is being worked on (though a final completion date has yet to be officially announced) and a Love’s Travel Stop is coming to the interchange at I-75 and Union Grove Road.
Historically, the Development Authority has sponsored the February Booster Breakfast to inform citizens about local government issues and activities. The Development Authority was founded in 1975 to develop and promote trade, commerce, industry and employment opportunities in Gordon County, and to promote the general welfare of the state of Georgia. Its projects have included developing industrial sites, helping existing industries to expand, and attracting new companies to locate in Gordon County.