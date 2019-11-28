The Gordon County Chamber of Commerce will present its annual Christmas Business After Hours on Thursday, Dec. 5, from 5:30 to 7 p.m. at the Oakleigh House located at 335 S. Wall St. in Calhoun. The event will be hosted and sponsored by the Gordon County Historical Society.
The Sequoyah Garden Club will have the historic home lavishly decorated for the holiday season and private tours will be available.
India Galyean, choral director at Calhoun City Schools, will be present at the event with student vocalists offering live holiday music. Student performers from the Calhoun High School Trio will include Macey Holland, Graycen Nudd and Megan Wright. The Calhoun High School Quartet, consisting of Riley Anderson, Connor Padgett, Alex Repp and Nate Stockman, also will perform.
The Gordon County Historical Society will provide an appetizer buffet and door prizes will be raffled at the end of the evening.
“The Gordon County Chamber of Commerce and its members look forward to this event all year, because the Oakleigh House is always decorated so beautifully,” said Kathy Johnson, president and CEO of the Gordon County Chamber of Commerce. “We are fortunate to have some very talented vocalists in our high schools and we always enjoy their holiday music during the Christmas Business After Hours Event.”
The Business After Hours Event is free to chamber members and their guests, but registration is required and may be accomplished online at www.gordoncountychamber.com/events.