The Gordon County Chamber of Commerce will present its 60th Annual Meeting on Tuesday, Jan. 14, at 11:30 a.m. at Belmont Baptist Church. Considered the chamber’s signature event, the Annual Meeting includes a series of presentations, honors, awards, installations and celebrations.
Several hundred people will attend, representing a variety of businesses and organizations. Seventeen corporate sponsors currently are in place, with more registering every day.
Chamber President Kathy Johnson will begin with general remarks about the chamber and its place in the business community. The Rev. Stephen Williams, pastor of Belmont Baptist Church, will offer the invocation before yielding the podium to 2019 Chamber Board Chair Paul Worley. The agenda includes several presentations from Worley before he relinquishes his gavel and installs the 2020 Board Chair Julie Walraven, senior vice president and market executive with First Bank of Calhoun.
Walraven will then offer her own remarks and conduct additional business, including the installation of six new board members: Wesley Alexander, Starr-Mathews Insurance; Scope Denmon, Boys & Girls Club of Gordon, Murray and Whitfield Counties; Jim Dodd, Dodd Machine and Tool Inc.; Kimberly Fraker, Gordon County Schools; Karen Jones, LG Hausys Americas Inc.; and Jeremy Kirby, Meadowdale Baptist Church.
The six new board members will join Steve Bayzid (Taco House) Jennifer Dudley (Harris Arts Center), Tracy Farriba (AdventHealth Gordon), Will Harrison (Mannington Commercial), Brandi Hayes (Calhoun City Schools), Brent Reynders (M&S Logistics), Chris Tarpley (Shaw Industries Group), Julie Walraven (First Bank of Calhoun) and Debbie Vance (Gordon County 911). Farriba will serve as vice-chair of the board and Tarpley will serve as secretary-treasurer, joining Walraven, Worley, and Johnson to form the chamber’s Executive Board.
Gold Sponsors for the event include AdventHealth Gordon, City of Calhoun, Gordon County, Gordon County Schools, Mohawk Industries, and Starr-Mathews Insurance. Silver Sponsors include Chick-fil-A of Calhoun, First Bank of Calhoun, Fox Systems, Georgia Northwestern Technical College, Gordon County Sheriff’s Office, Greater Community Bank, Hamilton Health Care System, Mannington Commercial, North Georgia National Bank, Santek Waste Services and Shaw Industries Group.