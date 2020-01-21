A new generation of 25 prominent local community members were taught to unlock their potential and hone their leadership skills over the weekend as part of the Gordon County Chamber of Commerce’s annual Leadership Calhoun/Gordon County leadership retreat.
Since 1988, the Chamber has hosted the leadership retreat to offer interested locals with leadership potential the opportunity to develop their knowledge and to hone their leadership skills in the atmosphere of the community itself. The program seeks to increase the number of effective leaders who have an understanding of the broad picture of community facts and issues. More than 775 local leaders have graduated from Leadership Calhoun/Gordon County over the years.
The program continues to evolve to provide relevant and meaningful experiences for class participants, including learning more about their individual strengths and skills with the addition of leadership presentations during the weekend retreat. The adult leadership program has also partnered with the youth version to discuss community resources for the last few years.
“The Gordon County Chamber is pleased to offer a leadership program that affords our member organizations the opportunity for personal growth,” said Kathy Johnson, president and CEO of the Gordon County Chamber of Commerce. “It also moves our Chamber forward as we learn and identify opportunities from our emerging learners.”
The program is organized by the Leadership Development Committee, which this year included: Betty Caylor, Michele Taylor, Bud Owens, Alvin Long, Cheryl Johannsen, Kay Sitton and Judy Bailey.
Members of the 2020 leadership class included: Chloe Bishop, Daniel Bell, John Cross, Ashlee Gaston, Angie Gillman, Will Harrison, Greg Hasty, Carol Hatch, Ryan Holden, Brock Holley, Gabby Holley, Jack Jenkins, Bekah Kirby, Melissa Kirby, Candy Landress, Jennifer Latour, Alice Mashburn, Brandi Owczarz, Steve Parris, Sarah Pruitt, Ralph Ramos, Kyle Ruff, Eric Schweitzer, Destiny Spears and Sarah Stone.
Leadership Committee Chair and Calhoun City Schools Superintendent Michele Taylor praised the 2020 group for their willingness to get involved in the community right off the bat.
“This year’s class has already proven to demonstrate great leadership and a desire to jump in and get more involved in improvement efforts throughout our community,” Taylor said.
Other topics covered at the retreat include education, government, health, community resources, economics, outdoor adventure, local judicial, arts, culture and literacy. Going forward, the 2020 class will meet bimonthly to discuss and do work related to each sector of the community.
Sponsors for the retreat included AdventHealth Gordon, AT&T, Fox Systems, Greater Community Bank, Alvin Long, M&S Logistics, Mohawk Industries, North Georgia E.M.C., North Georgia National Bank, Northwest GA Regional Fair, NWGA Benefits, Randstad Staffing Service, Starr-Mathews Insurance, and Synovus.