The Gordon County Chamber of Commerce will present its annual Christmas Open House Shopping Celebration on Sunday, Nov. 24 from 1 to 6 p.m. with 19 chamber members participating. Retailers will offer special discounts and holiday refreshments as Secret Santas circulate the community awarding donated $25 gift cards to local shoppers.
“The chamber’s Christmas Open House is a fun and lively shopping celebration meant to kick-start the holiday retail season,” said Kathy Johnson, president and CEO of the Gordon County Chamber of Commerce. “As these retail members gear up for the busiest time of the year, it’s a great way for the chamber to show them our support by rallying the community to shop locally and providing local advertising for the event.”
The 19 chamber members supporting Open House 2019 are 365 on Piedmont, Belwood Nursery & Landscape Supplies, Calhoun City Schools’ Jacket Nest, DiPrima’s Shoes, Dub’s High on the Hog, Ferst Readers, Fitness + Barre, GEM Theatre, Gift of Seasons, Gordon Gazette, Harris Arts Center, Mother Nature’s Eden, Owen Security Solutions, Pintage Antique Market, Qualified Staffing, Reese’s Fashion Gallery, The Rusty Zipper, The Fitting Room, and Tot Roost & Teens.
Normally closed on Sunday, the Harris Arts Center will open its doors for the event, which falls in the middle of its annual Festival of Trees. Decorated Christmas trees, wreaths, centerpieces, specialty gift baskets and holiday creations will be available for silent auction. Festival of Trees is made possible by generous businesses and individuals who donate fully decorated trees or sponsor a tree. It is sponsored by AdventHealth Gordon and the Gordon County Convention and Visitors Bureau.
GEM Theatre will offer two showings of the family-friendly holiday movie, “Polar Express” on Open House Sunday. The showings are scheduled for 2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. and both are free, but tickets must be claimed at the theater.
As the event draws to a close, the Downtown Development Authority will celebrate the beginning of the season with its annual holiday lighting event at 6:30 p.m. in front of the courthouse. At that time, all the street lights and the Christmas tree lights will go on, just in time for a two-hour visit from Santa Claus.
Free photo opportunities will be available for those bringing their own cameras and light refreshments will be sold.