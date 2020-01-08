The Gordon County Chamber of Commerce will present its 60th Annual Meeting on Tuesday, Jan. 14, at 11:30 a.m. at Belmont Baptist Church. Considered the chamber’s signature event, the Annual Meeting includes a series of presentations, honors, awards, installations and celebrations.
Officials say several hundred people will attend, representing a variety of businesses and organizations. Twenty-two corporate sponsors currently are in place, with more registering every day.
Chamber President Kathy Johnson will begin with general remarks about the chamber and its place in the business community before yielding the podium to 2019 Chamber Board Chair Paul Worley. The agenda includes several presentations from Worley before he relinquishes his gavel and installs the 2020 board chair, Julie Walraven, senior vice president and market executive with First Bank of Calhoun. Walraven will then offer her own remarks and conduct additional business, including the installation of six new board members: Wesley Alexander, Starr-Mathews Insurance; Scope Denmon, Boys & Girls Club of Gordon, Murray and Whitfield Counties; Jim Dodd, Dodd Machine and Tool Inc.; Kimberly Fraker, Gordon County Schools; Karen Jones, LG Hausys Americas Inc.; and Jeremy Kirby, Meadowdale Baptist Church.
The six new board members will join Steve Bayzid (Taco House) Jennifer Dudley (Harris Arts Center), Tracy Farriba (AdventHealth Gordon), Will Harrison (Mannington Commercial), Brandi Hayes (Calhoun City Schools), Brent Reynders (M&S Logistics), Chris Tarpley (Shaw Industries Group), Julie Walraven (First Bank of Calhoun) and Debbie Vance (Gordon County E-911). Farriba will serve as vice-chair of the board and Tarpley will serve as secretary-treasurer, joining Walraven, Worley, and Johnson to form the chamber’s executive board.
During the event, Worley will review each chamber committee’s highlight accomplishments. Sponsors of both 2019 and 2020 Keep It In The County Campaigns will be acknowledged. Members celebrating significant anniversaries — including Dub’s High on the Hog Restaurant with 15 years in business and Starr-Mathews Insurance with 100 years — will be acknowledged.
Gold Sponsors for the event include AdventHealth Gordon, City of Calhoun, Gordon County, Gordon County Schools, Mohawk Industries, North Georgia E.M.C., and Starr-Mathews Insurance. Silver Sponsors include Chick-fil-A of Calhoun, Dodd Machine and Tool Inc., First Bank of Calhoun, Fox Systems, Georgia Northwestern Technical College, Georgia Power, Gordon County Sheriff’s Office, Greater Community Bank, Hamilton Health Care System, M&S Logistics, Mannington Commercial, North Georgia National Bank, Santek Waste Services, and Shaw Industries Group.