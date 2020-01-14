The Gordon County Chamber of Commerce acknowledged the 24 sponsors of Keep It In The County 2019 and launched the 2020 campaign at its 60th Annual Meeting on Tuesday at Belmont Baptist Church. Exactly 22 sponsors of the shop-local initiative were announced, with additional sponsorships available.
First conceived at the chamber’s 2008 Planning Retreat and launched at a July 2009 Booster Breakfast sponsored by Starr-Mathews Insurance, Keep It In The County has become one of the chamber’s signature programs. The goal of the program is to educate citizens about the importance of local spending and the economic impact those choices have on the business community. It also provides the sponsors with significant marketing opportunities at substantial discounts.
“The chamber is proud of its programs, especially those that serve individual members as well as the entire business community. Keep It In The County has been able to provide sponsors with deeply discounted promotion packages while also reaching the public about the value and impact of their decisions to shop locally,” said Kathy Johnson, president & CEO of the Gordon County Chamber of Commerce.
The 22 sponsors of Keep It In The County 2020 are AdventHealth Gordon, Calhoun-Gordon Council for a Literate Community, Chick-fil-A Calhoun, Childress Real Estate, City of Calhoun, Larry Dixon Construction, Family Savings Credit Union, First Bank of Calhoun, Fox & Brindle, Greater Community Bank, Hamilton Health Care System, Harbin Clinic, Mohawk Industries, Momom Construction, Nichols, Cauley & Associates, LLC, North Georgia E.M.C., North Georgia National Bank, Northwest Georgia Regional Fair, Shaw Industries, Starr-Mathews Insurance, Synovus, and The Council on Alcohol and Drugs.