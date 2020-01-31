The Georgia Partnership for Excellence in Education, with support from the Georgia Chamber of Commerce through its Smart Decisions Coalition, has selected four local chambers of commerce as winners of the Spring 2020 College Access Grant, and the Gordon County Chamber of Commerce was picked as one of the recipients.
The $3,000 mini-grants to local chambers of commerce are granted to increase post-secondary enrollment, attendance, and completion through programs designed to target students least likely to pursue higher education (low-income, under-represented, first-generation college goers, etc.).
The Gordon County Chamber of Commerce, in partnership with Calhoun City Schools, has developed a comprehensive program of support for students at highest risk of not going pursuing post-secondary opportunities. They will host a Senior Career Fair, exposing students to local college and career opportunities, as well as a FAFSA Night, inviting students and parents including Spanish speakers to fill out the federal financial aid form with the support of experienced professionals. Seniors who have not taken the ACT or SAT will be targeted to participate on a College and Career Tour at Georgia Northwestern Technical College. Finally, all 9th-11th graders will be invited on tours of University System institutions in the region.
“The research is pretty clear. Success in the workforce of today and tomorrow will require employees to have at least a 2-year degree or a post-secondary credential,” said Steve Dolinger, president of the Georgia Partnership. “That’s why we’re always excited to award our mini-grants to local chambers committed to increasing post-secondary opportunities for students in their communities. They know the need and are best positioned to meet it.” Chris Clark, President and CEO of the Georgia Chamber, echoed Dolinger’s sentiment, stating that “Every community is unique, making local solutions invaluable as we seek to reduce barriers to enrollment and completion in our state. The Georgia Chamber is proud to support these communities as they implement innovative programs tailored to the needs of their employers and students to increase opportunity and prosperity.”
Other chambers that received the grant included the Lee County chamber, the Dawson County chamber and the Quitman-Brooks County chamber.