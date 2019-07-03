North Georgia Staffing will sponsor the Gordon County Chamber of Commerce Booster Lunch on Friday, August 23, from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Calhoun Campus of Georgia Northwestern Technical College. Georgia Commissioner of Labor Mark Butler will be the keynote speaker.
“The Gordon County Chamber of Commerce looks forward to all the booster events, which are among our legacy programs, and is very happy to have North Georgia Staffing on board as the signature sponsor,” said Kathy Johnson, president and CEO of the chamber.
“The chamber mission is to connect the members and community to promote economic growth and workforce development is a driving issue in that arena. We couldn’t think of a better fit than to have Commissioner Butler speak at an event sponsored by a professional staffing agency. Debbie Underkoffler, president and CEO of North Georgia Staffing immediately claimed the sponsorship opportunity and we are grateful for her support,” she said.
Mark Butler became Georgia’s ninth Commissioner of Labor in 2011, promptly expressing an intention to create valuable workforce solutions through strategic alliances and community relationships. The programs at the Georgia Department of Labor reflect efforts at positive relationships with employers, job seekers and Georgia’s future workforce. Those programs include The Special Workforce Assistance Team, the Customized Recruitment Program and GeorgiaBEST.
The Special Workforce Assistance Team designed a job readiness program to help unemployed and underemployed people better market themselves to employers while the Customized Recruitment Program streamlines the recruiting process for newly located businesses.
GeorgiaBEST is a high school-based program that certifies students as “work ready” based on their understanding of soft skills and vital work habits. The Georgia Department of Labor recently expanded the GeorgiaBEST program to include middle school students.
The August 23 Booster Lunch is free to Chamber members and their guests, but registration is required and may be accomplished online at www.gordoncountychamber.com/events.
The mission of the Gordon County Chamber of Commerce is to connect members and the community to promote economic growth.