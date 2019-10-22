The Gordon County Chamber of Commerce held its annual planning meeting last week as current and incoming members of the Board of Directors and the staff convened to refine its program of work for the coming year, identify areas of opportunity, evaluate existing programs and events, and consider new projects.
The event was hosted by AdventHealth Gordon and was facilitated by Daniel Jackson, president & CEO of the Carroll County Chamber of Commerce.
“We are fortunate to have some tremendously talented and experienced professionals on our Board of Directors,” said Kathy Johnson, president & CEO of the Gordon County Chamber of Commerce. “The meeting was very successful, thanks to the efforts of Nichol Linn, the chamber’s director of Finance and Administration. We emerged with excellent plans for good work. We are grateful to Daniel Jackson for leading the event.”
The meeting was attended by Wesley Alexander, Starr-Mathews Insurance; Steve Bayzid, Taco House; Scope Denmon, Boys & Girls Club of Gordon, Murray & Whitfield Counties; Jim Dodd, Dodd Machine & Tool Inc.; Jennifer Dudley, Harris Arts Center; Tracy Farriba, AdventHealth Gordon; Will Harrison, Mannington Mills; Brandi Hayes, Calhoun City Schools; Jeremy Kirby, Meadowdale Baptist Church; Adrian Lyles; Lyles Wealth Management; Jarod Powell, Gordon County Sheriff’s Office; Brent Reynders, M&S Logistics; Jim Rosencrance, 2018 chairman of the board; Chris Tarpley, Shaw Industries Group; Julie Walraven, First Bank of Calhoun; and Paul Worley, City of Calhoun. Several board members were unable to attend: Kimberly Fraker, Gordon County Schools; Karen Jones, LG Hausys America; Robert Mathews, Starr-Mathews Insurance; Linda McEntire, Mohawk Industries; and Debbie Vance, Gordon County E-911.
Alexander, Denmon, Dodd, Jones, Kirby and Fraker were affirmed as new board members by chamber procedure in September. They will be installed at the chamber’s January 2020 Annual Meeting, along with Julie Walraven as 2020 chair, Tracy Farriba as vice-chair and Chris Tarpley as secretary-treasurer. Lyles, Powell, McEntire and Rosencrance will complete their terms of service at the end of the year.
“With my year as chairman of the board coming to a close, I am proud of the work we have accomplished,” said Paul Worley, assistant administrator for the City of Calhoun. “Thanks to Kathy Johnson and her staff, the chamber has been able to maintain and improve some excellent programs, introduce new events, and maintain a presence in the community through frequent newspaper articles and a strong presence in social media. I know that Julie Walraven will be a strong and effective board chair next year and look forward to seeing the excellent work she does for Calhoun-Gordon County.”
The mission of the Gordon County Chamber of Commerce is to connect members and the community to promote economic growth.