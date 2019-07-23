The Gordon County Chamber of Commerce’s Ambassador committee is one of the largest and most active of the chamber’s groups and is charged with a variety of membership efforts and services.
As one of the most demanding committees on the chamber roster, its members obligate themselves to attend any number of events throughout the year. On Thursday, July 18, the committee met offsite at Taco House for a meeting that saw two members rewarded for their service. As Chick-fil-A Calhoun’s month-long celebration of their 20 years in Calhoun closes, the restaurant’s Marketing Director Chris Hayes attended the meeting to award prizes in a final drawing.
Two chamber board members were lucky winners in the drawing. Secretary-Treasurer Tracy Farriba, director of Physician & Community Relations with AdventHealth Gordon, and Vice-Chair Julie Walraven, senior vice-president and marketing executive with First Bank of Calhoun, received free food and prizes. Farriba received gift items and 52 “Be Our Guest” cards from the restaurant, entitling her to one free meal a week for an entire year. Walraven won gift cards for four meals and a coffee mug.
“WINNER-WINNER CHICKEN DINNER! I was lucky enough to be included in a drawing from one of my favorite s-- Chick-Fil-A of Calhoun. I love their customer service and that my order is always correct. I love even more that I get to be friends with Johnathan and Crystal. They truly love their customers and our community! Sweet tea for me!” exclaimed Farriba as she celebrated her win.
“It was fun to see two of our ambassadors receive the attention and gifts they deserve for all the support they offer the chamber and its membership efforts,” said Kathy Johnson, president & CEO of the Gordon County Chamber of Commerce. “This drawing was not random in nature, but instead directly reflected the hard work of all the participants. Each ambassador in attendance was allowed one entry ticket for each booster event and meeting they attended this year, so some of them had multiple chances to win. Tracy and Julie have been hyper-diligent in those arenas, so it was not surprising to hear their names called.”
Chick-fil-A Calhoun has been an active member of the Gordon County Chamber of Commerce since it opened for business in 1999, and in 2006 Jonathan Purser served as chairman of the board. The Pursers have made certain their employees are particularly involved in the chamber’s Ambassador committee by regularly attending the group’s meetings and the many ribbon cuttings it presents.
The mission of the Gordon County Chamber of Commerce is to connect members and the community to promote economic growth.