The Gordon County Chamber of Commerce will present its annual State of Industry Event on Friday, July 26, from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Georgia Northwestern Technical College in Calhoun.
HMTX Industries is the signature sponsor of the event, which will feature Derek Young, president and CEO of YMG Enterprises, as the keynote speaker. The event is free to chamber members and their guests, but registration is required at www.gordoncountychamber.com/events.
“We are excited to present this signature event and thrilled to have Derek Young deliver the keynote. Mr. Young is a well-known motivational speaker and leadership trainer with an impressive roster of clients, including Eli Lilly, Johnson & Johnson, Cracker Barrel, Dollar General, Sprint and the Federal Reserve, just to name a few,” said Kathy Johnson, president and CEO of the Gordon County Chamber of Commerce.
“He inspires audiences to change how they view innovation, leadership, culture and diversity to improve the results they accomplish in the workplace, so we’re eager to hear the message he will share with our business community. The Chamber is thankful to HMTX for its sponsorship of this important event.”
HMTX Industries, a $700 million global flooring manufacturer, announced in June 2019 that it would bring its existing family of companies together under one roof for the first time. As a fourth generation, privately-owned powerhouse in the flooring space, uniting its signature brands under this new singular entity is intended to help capture and convey the shared vision, values and spirit of each of its member companies.
“Today marks an exciting evolution in our company’s long history, allowing us to leverage the power of our combined enterprise to further strengthen the relationships we enjoy with our customers and distributors,” said Harlan Stone, group CEO for HMTX Industries. “Together, these brands embody our core values of integrity, trust, reliability, loyalty and honesty based on a deep commitment to quality, innovation, sustainability and transparency. It is this spirit that has inspired millions of people around the world to install our floors.”
The State of Industry Event is made possible by HMTX Industries and a host of other sponsors. AdventHealth Gordon, Field Turf, First Bank of Calhoun, Fox Systems, Mannington Mills, Mohawk Industries, NovaTech and Starr-Mathews Insurance have come forward as sponsors at the President’s Level, while the City of Calhoun, Development Authority of Gordon County, Georgia Northwestern Technical College in Calhoun, Georgia Power, Gordon County Board of Commissioners, Hamilton Medical Center, M&S Logistics, North Georgia E.M.C., Personnel Staffing Inc., Santek Waste Services, Shaw Industries and Synovus have committed at the Engineer’s Level. Branch Banking & Trust, Family Savings Credit Union and Royal Thai have signed up to be Innovator’s Sponsors. 2 Work Staffing and Express Signs are Manager’s level sponsors. A variety of sponsorship opportunities remain available, with four price levels in place.
The mission of the Gordon County Chamber of Commerce is to connect members and the community to promote economic growth.