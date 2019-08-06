On Monday, Will Harrison, project manager with Mannington Mills, and Adrian Lyles, owner of Lyles Wealth Management, represented the Gordon County Chamber of Commerce as leaders of the Young Professionals Committee and presented Stacy Long, executive director of the Voluntary Action Center (VAC) with a $1,200 check.
The group raised the funds for its annual non-profit contribution through the Amazing Race event in late April, and VAC was chosen from a pool of applicant agencies, all properly registered 501c3 non-profits operating in Gordon County and holding current chamber membership.
“The Young Professionals committee is open to chamber members who are 40 years old or younger and have an interest in increasing opportunities to develop leadership skills, become connected in the business community, and provide opportunities for service, information sharing and social networking,” said Kathy Johnson, president and CEO of the Gordon County Chamber of Commerce.
While the Amazing Race recipient agency changes every year, the Young Professionals also complete an annual holiday donation project that is accomplished through a standing arrangement with VAC. Throughout the year, the group collects items to fill 100 gift bags which are then distributed to disadvantaged seniors living in Gordon County. In November, the group will pack those bags at a special lunch meeting held at the VAC and then distribute them in early December.
Harrison is chairman of the committee while Lyles is vice-chair. Committee members include Wesley Alexander, Starr-Mathews Insurance; Deidra Brumlow, First Bank of Calhoun; Mike Burgess, Starr-Mathews Insurance; Gabrielle Defalco, Automation Personnel Services; Charlie Durden, North Georgia E.M.C.; Katie Ellison, Qualified Staffing; Jayla Ensley, North Georgia National Bank; JulieBeth Fisher, Shaw Industries; Jaime Garrett, Calhoun City Schools; Jake Holley, Calhoun City Police; Brooke Johnson, Gordon County Schools; Bekah Kirby, United Way of Gordon County; Jeremy Kirby, Meadowdale Baptist Church; Jennifer Latour, United Way of Gordon County; Larken Logan, Floyd Medical Group; Madelyn Patterson, First Bank of Calhoun; Suzanne Roberts, Downtown Development; Vilja Ruiz, Synovus; Lizbeth Sanchez, Mohawk Industries and Andrew Tierce, Apache Mills.
The mission of the Gordon County Chamber of Commerce is to connect members and the community to promote economic growth.