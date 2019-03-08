Anyone new to Calhoun might become confused when City Council meetings, County Commission meetings or even public hearings are joined by a flock of 25 more adults than normal. But anyone familiar with the Chamber’s Adult Leadership class understands.
Since 1988, the Gordon County Chamber of Commerce has hosted Leadership Calhoun/Gordon County for both adults and high school students, offering interested locals with leadership potential the opportunity to learn more about their community. The adult group, which is organized by the Leadership Development Committee, shows participants aspects of Calhoun and Gordon County that they might not have been aware of prior to their sessions.
The adult group is also supported by Chamber employee Nichol Linn, who said even though she was born and raised in Calhoun, she learned she didn’t know everything there was to know about her hometown before she went through the program.
“It doesn’t matter how long you’ve been here, there’s always something new to learn,” Linn said. “I learned community ties and how to utilize what’s available in our community.”
Calhoun City Schools Superintendent Michele Taylor graduated from the program in 2002, became a part of the planning committee in 2004 and currently serves as the committee chair. She partners with Alvin Long, County Commissioner Bud Owens, Judy Bailey and Cheryl Johannson, who are also members of the planning committee.
Taylor said the program continues to provide relevant and meaningful experiences for class participants, and that over the years, 725 have graduated from the adult program.
The superintendent also said that while the program has been around for over 30 years, the 2018 class saw several changes, including helping participants identify their individual strengths and skills during the program’s weekend retreat.
“I enjoy working with the chamber to offer this program,” Taylor said. “It’s great to welcome newcomers to the community and to reconnect with leaders who have lived in Gordon County all or most of their lives.”
The adult leadership program’s calendar consists of two meetings a month that include orientation, weekend retreat, education, government, health, community resources, economic (including business and industry tours), outdoor adventure, local judicial and arts/culture sessions and a final graduation ceremony in May.
The adult program also partners with youth leadership during the community resource session in order to give both groups a fresh perspective on leadership in our community.
“The program continues to evolve to provide relevant and meaningful experiences for class participants,” Taylor said. “(We seek) to increase the number of effective leaders who have an understanding of the broad picture of community facts and issues.”