The Gordon County of Chamber presented its first ribbon cutting of the year on Tuesday, Jan. 7, when the Ambassador Committee welcomed Burger King to its new location at 1081 Belwood Road, at the Love's Travel Stop. The store number is 706-383-1437.
Chamber cuts ribbon at new Burger King location
Latest e-Edition
Most Popular
Articles
- Local doctor expected to step into U.S. House race this week
- The Oscar Mayer Weinermobile rolling into Rome this Sunday
- UPDATE: Woman reported missing Monday morning found safe Monday afternoon
- Report: Deputies arrest 3 after traffic stop turns up meth pipe; 1 already wanted on warrants
- Pier 1 Imports store in Rome closing
- Three dead in Louisiana as severe storms sweep southern US
- Severe storms leave damage behind in Polk County
- First indoor, members-only dog park and coffee bar opening in Rome soon
- Legendary radio personality Nelle Reagan off the air after six decades at the mic
- Trackside Pizzeria and Pub now open