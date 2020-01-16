Burger king opening

The Gordon County of Chamber of Commerce presented its first ribbon cutting of the year on Tuesday, Jan. 7, when the Ambassador Committee welcomed Burger King to its new location at 1081 Belwood Road, at the Love's Travel Stop. The store number is 706-383-1437.

 Contributed

