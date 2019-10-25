The increased cost of insulin, the need of primary care physicians, and new advances in physical therapy were all topics of discussion at the Gordon County Chamber of Commerce's Booster Lunch on Friday, Oct. 25. The event, sponsored by Floyd Physical Therapy and Rehab and Floyd Primary Care, was hosted at Georgia Northwestern Technical College.
Larken Logan, a physical therapist who obtained her doctorate degree in physical therapy from the University of Tennessee at Chattanooga, spoke first and noted that she was feeling "especially thankful" for physical therapy because she was recently involved in a car crash that required her to undergo some therapy herself.
"Some people joke that PT stands for 'physical torture,'" Logan joked, "But it's more than that. There are advances happening every day that allow us to change people's lives."
Some of those advances, she said, include pre-hab, a pre-rehabilitation program that allows those who will need physical therapy to learn their exercises before undergoing surgery, and Lee Silverman Voice Treatment (LSVT), which trains individuals with Parkinson's disease to use their body more normally.
"It can be tailored to meet the client's needs, whatever they may be," Logan said. "I have seen it take someone from being in a wheelchair to using a cane to walking without any aid."
Logan also praised kinesiotaping, a treatment designed to speed up the body's natural healing process while supporting and stabilizing muscles and joints without restricting range of motion, and dry needling, a treatment similar to acupuncture that helps to decrease muscle tightness, increase blood flow, and reduce pain.
Next up to speak was Dr. Timothy Snodgrass of Floyd Primary Care.
Snodgrass discussed why having a primary care physician is of the utmost importance. Not only do they assist with preventative care, but they can also help their patients remember when to do things like get a flu shot or mammogram.
"They can help you address risk factors and warning signs early," Snodgrass said, listing off cancer, obesity and diabetes as examples of illnesses doctors can help identify and treat early. "That's why you should have a primary care doctor."
He then discussed diabetes in more detail, noting that it is occurring in increasingly high numbers in the Calhoun-Gordon County community. The warning signs, he said, include near-constant hunger or thirst, blurred vision, unexplained weight loss, and numbness in hands and feet.
"It's important that you see a primary care doctor if you have those symptoms," Snodgrass said. "If you're diabetic, you are at the same level of risk for a heart attack as someone who has already had one."
After he spoke, audience members asked why the cost of insulin was so expensive. Snodgrass called the cost "awful" and said was related to "Big Pharma."
"That's a very political question," he said.