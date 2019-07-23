The Gordon County Chamber recently announced an upcoming Gordon County Area Map project, which will be developed by Peach State Publications Group and supervised by CVB Director Sarah Ostuw. The publication is a highly requested item that plays a major role in marketing the community.
The map will be available in printed and online formats, with the latter including interactive digital formats with hyperlinks and driving directions to advertisers’ locations. It will be distributed throughout the area, included in relocation packets given to newcomers or visitors, and be made available at a cost of $3 to new and existing businesses. The project provides a variety of advertising opportunities available exclusively to chamber members.
Peach State Publications is a member of the Gordon County Chamber of Commerce as well as a frequent sponsor and presenter at programs presented by the Georgia Association of Chamber of Commerce Executives. It is owned and operated by Kenny Smiley and Eli Lussiana, both of whom have strong backgrounds in Chamber of Commerce work.
In a separate but similar project, the CVB worked to develop and print a pad map which was completed recently and distributed to many businesses located in Calhoun-Gordon County. The pad map is a general information tool provided to front line employees at businesses such as hotels, fuel stations and convenience stores who routinely encounter visitors seeking information about community landmarks, major roads, exits and large business campuses.