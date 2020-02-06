Each year since 2012, the Gordon County Chamber of Commerce Young Professionals Committee has presented an Amazing Race fundraiser in Downtown Calhoun at the end of April, when the BBQ Boogie & Blues Street Festival takes place.
Funds raised through the competition, which mimics the popular reality show of the same name by forcing teams to compete in a series of psychical, intellectual and social challenges, are typically donated to nonprofits in the local area.
Applications are now open for this year's Amazing Race grant.
"The grant is only available to members in good standing of the Gordon County Chamber of Commerce who are registered non-profits with verified 501c3 status located and operating in Gordon County," Chamber Director of Communications Joni Harbin said in an email.
Previous grant recipients include the Young Farmers Association, Gordon County 4-H and the local branch of Future Farmers of America.
To obtain an application for your application, contact Joni Harbin at jharbin@gordoncountychamber.com. The deadline to submit applications is noon on Friday, Feb. 28. Incomplete applications will not be considered.
The beneficiaries for the 2020 Amazing Race grant will be announced no later than noon on Monday, March 2.